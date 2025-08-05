Paliani offers blueprint for a kinder society: Latest book shows geeks saving the world

Joe Paliani dreams of a kinder society.

His latest book spells out a way to get there.

And his biggest revelation is that the world will be saved — by geeks.

One theme is the value of diversity, a pushback against some actions of today’s federal administration.

Paliani is in his mid-80s, and temporarily living in Longview. He retired to the Long Beach Peninsula after a career running anti-poverty programs, working with the California governor’s office as an analyst and grant writer while helping to coordinate community action groups.

He wrote plays and directed for Peninsula Players for a dozen years. In 2021, he published his first book, “The Hounds of Heaven,” a story about villagers who unite to battle a developer intent on seizing their land.

Paliani confided that the book’s fictional threat paralleled his concerns that dams built on the Columbia and Snake rivers for hydroelectric power since 1933 have irreversibly damaged native salmon runs.

At the time, he was initially annoyed that his publishers characterized it as a “young adult novel.”

‘A better society’

His latest work has a clunky title, but it tells all: “The Great New Freedom State. How Five Nutcase Geeks Saved the World.” It is illustrated with drawings by his niece, Isabella.

Some action takes place in Astoria; one passage reflects his continued concerns about the dams on the Columbia. Hunger and homelessness are other themes addressed. His wife, Charlotte, is a leader with the Ocean Park Food Bank.

“I had the idea 20 years ago that we needed a better society,” Paliani said. “I proceeded to write a blueprint for a better tomorrow. I think that human beings have a great reward when they interact with each other with kindness and diversity.”

Writing an adventure book targeted at young readers instead of a serious weighty nonfiction work was an intentional choice, because of his target audience.

“We are the victims of a stagnant society,” he noted. “The idea is creating a new approach and targeting youth to inspire change in a new generation.

“If we can reach the young, we have a better chance for change. I do not think a political essay would reach an audience prone to making extreme change.”

Different system

Sociologists and political observers who ponder strategies for social change balance disruptive revolution with excruciatingly incremental changes in existing conditions.

One of Paliani’s characters, Jo-Jo, says, “We’re thinking about creating a new society with a totally different political, educational and judicial system.” Another character suggests working within the system.

Jo-Jo has it right, the author believes.

“The only advantage to working within the existing system is retaining the right to vote,” he said. “The disadvantage is having to dismantle and erase the imperfections. The new system will have no police, no incarceration, no built in racism or negativity to other nations or nationals or race and religions.”

The one true god

Paliani’s respect for all religions and thoughtful beliefs about the existence of a god appeared in his other writing. In this new work, he names her “Fa.” Her importance soon becomes clear.

“This character represents a supreme being, and I believe everyone is looking for one. This character has all the abilities to bring people together rather than separate them because she is the one supreme being and there will be no other,” he noted.

“All the truths of all religions will be embodied in her truisms. She is the one true god. Up until now, mankind has not deserved heaven with wars, destroying the earth, etc. She will lead to peace in the world.

“The reader will accept the open door for them to possess the dreams of children and find the path to heaven.”

Goal

So, how does he hope readers will react to his work?

“That they will be on the kids’ side,” he said. “Kids will get the message that it’s OK to disagree, but that we support one another.”

Inevitably, early chapters highlight conflict when change is suggested.

“These youth were smart and serious and in the beginning rejected by their peers, and the reader will see that we can respect and support and accept one another,” he said. “Without prejudice, we will have a better world.”