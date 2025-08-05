SOUTH BEND — The following cases were among those handled in the July 25 session of Pacific County Superior Court.

Jeffrey K. Ross, 56 — He is accused of damaging a neighbor’s property on Aug. 12, 2024. He is charged with second-degree malicious mischief. The case has been set over to Aug. 1 for pre-trial.

Matthew G. Blair, 38 — He is accused of allegedly assaulting a female on May 2. He is facing fourth-degree assault with a prior conviction. The pre-trial was set over to Aug. 1.

Jonathan H. Hamilton, 44 — He is accused of breaking into a residence on July 22. He is being charged with residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief. Arraignment has been scheduled for Aug. 1. He posted bail on July 25.

George T. Collins, 60 — He is accused of allegedly stealing coins at a residence in the Lebam area around Jan. 23 and is charged with second-degree trafficking of stolen property. The state requested to continue the trial due to witness availability, the defense objected and the court granted the motion. The trial was set for Sept. 10 with a pre-trial on Aug. 1.

He has a second case where he allegedly assaulted his ex-partner on Aug. 13, 2024. He is charged with counts of second-degree assault. Pre-trial has been set for Aug. 1. Trial is set for Sep. 10.

Collins is also facing another case for first-degree arson for allegedly burning down a home on Alexander Road near Menlo on Oct. 1, 2024. Trial confirmation is scheduled for Aug. 1 and the trial is scheduled to start on Aug. 20.

John A. Names, 50 — He is accused of repeatedly harassing his ex-partner and is charged with felony harassment. A trial and suppression hearing are set for Aug. 22, with jury trial set for Sep. 2.

Jerry L. Wright, 69 — He allegedly aimed a firearm at an individual on June 23. He is facing first-degree assault. The victim’s mother asked to be excluded from the protection order, which was denied by the court. Pre-trial is set for Aug. 22 with trial set for Oct. 7.

Cary L. Youngstrom, 65 — He is accused of assaulting his wife on June 26, 2022. He is charged with second-degree assault. He waived his right to a speedy trial with a new starting Sep. 1 with a last day of Nov. 30. Pre-trial is set for Sep. 19 and trial is set for Nov. 17.

Sheri E. Pedersen, 61 — She is accused of allegedly recklessly driving at people May 14. She is facing two counts of second-degree assault. Pre-trial has been set over to Aug. 1.

Nancy L. Applebaum, 66 — She is accused of allegedly assaulting her child and an officer on Aug. 11, 2024. She faces one count of third-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault. A mental health competency evaluation was ordered. A review has been set for Oct. 17.