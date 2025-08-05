On August 10th: Millionth Street  meets Territory Road in Oysterville

Bob and Janet Cantonwine, better known musically as “Millionth Street,” are an acoustic duo who play an eclectic patchwork of music rooted in traditional and contemporary folk.” And according to Vespers Organizers Sue and Bill Svendsen, “they are perfect for the Historic Church in Oysterville which is renowned for its acoustic excellence.”

Sunday’s program will mark the ninth of the twelve Vesper Services scheduled for 2025. Oysterville Storyteller, Sydney Stevens will get things started with a story about “Old Oysterville” after which Pastor Steve Kovach will begin the service with his weekly homily “for pondering” and then leading the congregation in singing a familiar hymn. Versatile accompanist Ferrell Hornsby will play the vintage pump organ (“unless it’s having a cranky day”), in which case she’ll play the old upright piano, instead.

It is during the hymn-singing that the collection baskets are passed. “It’s always an adventure,” according to ushers Valerie Harrison and Tucker Wachsmuth – “mostly because of the unusual configuration of the pews.” Contributions go to the Oysterville Restoration Foundation for the continued upkeep and maintenance of the 1892 building.

The final forty minutes of the Vespers Hour will be devoted to the Millionth Street musicians. Summer Sunday Vespers are free and open to the public who are urged to “come as you are – and come early to get a seat!”