Letters to the Editor: Aug. 6, 2025

Nation strays from core founding principles

The Trump administration has independently implemented change on multiple fronts impacting all Americans, from pricing of basic goods, to changes in banking, land management, hiring practices, and changes in the rules of law. It has politicized public support of entertainment, news, books and education. Many changes have been implemented quickly, with conflicting direction, or through inconsistent application. Often people and institutions are caught mid-stride, unable to adapt or prepare. Long-term positive outcomes are irrelevant if implementation is destructive, if collateral damage is discounted.

My core beliefs rest in tenants of Christian morality, such as the commandments, golden rule, good Samaritan’s teachings, that children not suffer a parent’s failings. I believe in founding principles, for instance separation of Church and State, right of free speech (with the underlying caveat — do no harm,) innocent until proven guilty, equality in the Executive, Judicial, Legislative branches of government.

It’s important to me that elected representation embody the diversity of our population and never be a vehicle for accumulating wealth. I believe respectful disagreement and listening to different points of view are essential to the health of this nation. Privilege comes with responsibility. Repeatedly, our leadership has demonstrated that these core beliefs are invalid.

Has my understanding of the rules to live by been so misplaced that I have been a fool not to get ahead by bullying, name calling, spreading untruths, belittling the unfortunate, giving away nothing without getting something in return, or plucking coins from the hands of hungry children to pay for a parade?

LYNN ROBERTSON

Ocean Park

What and who are in the Epstein Files?

In May 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi advised President Trump that he was named multiple times in the Department of Justice Epstein files. Subsequently, in July, she told America that there was no Epstein client list, after first telling us that she had the list and would soon release it. So why the reversal? Was it to protect Trump? Connect the dots.

In 2002, Trump said that Epstein is a great guy that likes beautiful women on the younger side, and the Wall Street Journal reported that in 2003, Trump gave Epstein a drawing of a naked woman and a message— “Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful SECRET.” Begging the questions: Did Trump know about Epstein’s fetish for underage girls, and what is the wonderful secret that Trump was referring to?

During the time Trump owned the Miss USA Teen pageant, the contestants complained that Trump routinely walked into their dressing rooms unannounced. And in 2005, Trump admitted the same on the Howard Stern show — “I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it.”

There’s the 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape where Trump said, because he was a celebrity he can grab a woman’s genitalia — “they let you do it.” In 2023 Trump was found liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll, and over 25 women have accused him of sexual assault. Finally, there is the Jane Doe-alias accusation that Trump raped her at an Epstein party when she was 13. [Google Jane Doe Trump rape complaint.]

In each instance, when confronted with his own statements and other evidence, Trump reacted with anger, tried to deflect attention away from himself by accusing others of the same or worse, or has threatened to sue reporters and publications.

A man who can’t answer your question without getting angry, defensive, deflecting attention, or threatening people is hiding more than just the answer to your question. Think about it!

FREDERICK LEHR

Grays River