Community Events

Jazz and Oysters coming up on Aug. 9

NAHCOTTA — The annual Jazz & Oysters event organized by the Water Music Society will take place at the Port of Peninsula, 3311 275th St., in Ocean Park from noon to 6 p.m., Aug. 9; doors open 11:30 a.m. The Ilwaco High School Jazz Band will play at noon, followed by the Portland-based Good Co from Portland. The festival concludes with the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies from Eugene who take to the stage at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $13 for 6-18 year-olds; children under six admitted free. Online at www.watermusicsociety.com or at the door. Parking, suggested donation $5. Beer, wine and oysters available for purchase; no outside food.

Cape D concert features Trio Guadalevin

CAPE D — On Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m., Cape Disappointment State Park welcomes Trio Guadalevin, Latin American musical dialogue to the Waikiki stage. These free summertime performances are situated in an outdoor amphitheater, shows are family friendly, and seating is limited, so bring a chair. North Head Lighthouse is open daily for tours, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through August, with tours happening every 15 minutes. The Fort Columbia Interpretive Center and the Fort Columbia Commander’s House are open to the public from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Guided tours of Battery 246 are available Friday to Sunday. Fort Columbia State Park itself is open every day from 8 a.m. to dusk.

Regatta Square Block Party

ASTORIA — Columbia Memorial Hospital (CMH) will host the Regatta Square Block Party again this year during the 2025 Astoria Regatta festival. The block party will be held at the public parking lot on 12th Street, between Duane and Exchange Streets, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9. People can enjoy the event before and after the Grand Land Parade finishes in downtown Astoria. Regatta Square keeps the fun going under the sun and will include a live DJ, free kids’ zone with inflatables, a Medix Ambulance to check out, face painting, caricatures, a BBQ family-friendly lunch for sale, and a health fair featuring your local CMH medical experts and community organizations. Visit astoriaregatta.com for more information on the Astoria Regatta and its weekend event schedule.

PAPA presents “Into the Woods”

FORT COLUMBIA — Join the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists, PAPA, for an adventure “Into The Woods” weekends through Aug. 10 — Fridays 7 p.m., Saturdays 7 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m. No Discover Pass required when attending this event. Tickets available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park (open seating only) and online at Papatheater.com (all seating options). More information at papatheater.com.

Ilwaco High School annual alumni picnic

LONG BEACH — The 33rd Annual Ilwaco High School Alumni Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 16 at the Cranberry Museum, 2907 Pioneer Road, Long Beach, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, though donations are welcome to support this annual event. The IHS Band and Boosters will be selling a hamburger/hotdog lunch during the reunion. “We hope to see you there! Please consider carpooling to facilitate parking at the museum.”

Free archery lessons for all ages

LONG BEACH — Interested in learning about archery? Bear River Archers have you covered! Come on out to the Bear River Archers range (at the end of 85th Street off of Sandridge Rd, next to Lone Fir Cemetery in Long Beach) on the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. the club will provide the equipment and instruction, you just need to show up! Archery is suitable for all ages and is a great family sport. (All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during their time at the range). Bows will be available that can adjust down to very low poundage for easier shooting and there will be both left and right-handed bows. What are you waiting for? The second class will be on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

Organizations invited to participate in Health & Wellness Fair

ILWACO — Ocean Beach Health will host a Community Health & Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20. Health and wellness-related services and organizations throughout the region are invited to participate, as space permits. Those interested in hosting a table or outdoor display, should email Carol Zahorsky at czahorsky@oceanbeachhealth.com. The deadline for partner sign-up is Sept. 2.

Registration open for Great Columbia Crossing

Registration is now open for the 2025 Great Columbia Crossing 10K Run/Walk across the Astoria Bridge, which takes place Oct. 12. Event participants must pre-register for the event to participate. The cost to register is $50, which goes up to $55 on Sept. 3. The race caps at 3,500 in-person participants. Registration includes a race bib with chip timing, free parking in Astoria and the Port of Chinook, with shuttle bus service to the start of the race at the Dismal Nitch Rest Area. Registration includes finish-line refreshments and water, and 5-10 Clam Bucks. Custom-designed 2025 finisher medals will be handed out on race day at the finish line. For details, and to register, go to tinyurl.com/25ColumbiaCrossing.

