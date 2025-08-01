Long Beach Police Blotter

July 21 — Caller reported a female subject was hiding in her garage. When confronted, the female left without incident. An officer responded and conducted a check of the garage and the area. The caller was unable to identify the female subject because her head was covered, and she could not recall what she was wearing. Nothing was reported missing from the residence.

July 22 — City crew came in to report that the metal rings are being taken out of the garbage cans downtown and across from David Glasson’s residence. They are missing approximately four or five rings.

Caller reported losing her wallet on July 24. It contained her mother’s Visa card, and there are $447 in fraudulent charges on the account. She reported the fraud to Great Northwest Federal Credit Union, and they advised her to make a police report. They also stated an officer should request the surveillance footage from the credit union’s ATM. An officer went to the credit union, and they forwarded the report to their risk manager, who will review the footage and give the officer a call back.

Two officers were dispatched to a report of people screaming at each other in a duplex across the street from the Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department. The caller told dispatch that someone could be heard saying,”I’ll f**king kill you.” Upon arrival, yelling could be heard coming from the right side of the duplex. The caller contacted one officer in person, and relayed the same general information she provided to dispatch. Both officers contacted the male and female subjects in the upstairs apartment. They were separated, and each confirmed that no physical assault occurred. The male indicated that the female was the person who said words to the effect of “I’ll kill you.” He did not seem to be in fear for his life or safety. The female told one of the officers that she wanted the male to move out, and for the relationship to be over. She stated she was not happy with having underage males over at the apartment. The male stated he was going to call his mother in Seattle and ask her to come down to pick him up so he could move.

Caller phoned 9-1-1 to report that a suspect stole his $1,800 Himiway electric bike, and left heading northbound. The caller told dispatch the suspect was last seen wearing a black with green trim football jersey. He also stated he knew the suspect lived with his grandmother by the golf course. An officer contacted the caller by phone and in person. The caller told the officer the suspect had been at Sandcastle RV today, and spoke to him at about 9 a.m. about the possibility of waxing his motorhome. He told the officer he believed the suspect was possibly developmentally delayed. He explained that he and his wife left for a little while to run some errands, and discovered the electric bike missing when they returned. They started driving around and observed the suspect riding on the bicycle near the Cove Restaurant & Golf Course. The suspect disappeared before they were able to turn around and contact him. The caller did not give the suspect permission to use, borrow, or take the electric bike, and provided a written statement. Based on the description of the suspect, the location where he was last seen, and the suspect’s earlier statements; the officer thought he knew the suspect’s address. He contacted the suspect’s grandmother, and she confirmed that her grandson, Tyler Johnson, had been staying at her residence because he just got out of rehab recently. She confirmed that Tyler was wearing a black with green trim Seahawks jersey today, and that he came home with a black bike. She indicated that Tyler told her he was trading the bike with someone. She provided the officer with Tyler’s phone number. The officer attempted to contact Tyler by phone and text message. The grandmother told the officer she would attempt to locate Tyler and recover the bike. The officer was unable to contact Tyler, or retrieve the electric bike during his shift. At approximately 9:45 p.m., he contacted the grandmother again at her residence. She told him Tyler’s phone was off, and she was not able to locate him. The officer requested that she notify the Long Beach Police Department when Tyler returns home, and requested a photo montage to present to the victim on July 23. There is probable cause for second-degree theft and possession of stolen property for Tyler Johnson.

July 24 — Caller reported a suspicious man in a black older-style Ford Ranger who frequents the coffee stand when there is just one female working. The caller states he ordered a $7 coffee, and caressed her hand, and asked if she was single. When she said she was not, he replied “that’s too bad.” The subject drove off without paying for his drink. The subject is a Hispanic male, with neck tattoos, approximately in his mid-20s. He drove off toward Oman’s. The manager is unsure if she would like to press charges for theft, but is uncomfortable with the man’s behavior toward the female employees, and would like him trespassed. An officer spoke with the caller, and they told him that the camera they have does not record. He told them that the next time he comes by, to call the police, and they can have him trespassed. The officer also told them to see if they could get a license plate, or keep a receipt, if he pays with a card, that could assist with being able to identify and trespass him.

July 25 — Subject came in and said that an RV towing a gold Honda Element sideswiped his vehicle, damaging the driver’s side mirror. The RV was heading north, and did not stop. There are no suspects at this time. The subject stated he will likely not report this to his insurance. An officer told him that if he does, they can request a copy of this log.

Anonymous caller reported people being aggressive with each other at Long Beach Tavern, and that there might be three fights. Two officers responded, but nothing abnormal seemed to be going on.

July 26 — Caller, an employee of Inn at the Sea, reported that as she was leaving, she saw a lady with her pants down, squatting along the fence near Third Street. The caller stated she was a blonde, wearing a crop top and jeans. An officer responded, but was unable to locate anyone in the area.