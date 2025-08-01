Jail Bookings
Published 12:41 pm Friday, August 1, 2025
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
AYRES, SKIP D. — July 23, Long Beach; operating a vehicle without an ignition lock, second-degree driving while license suspended, driving under the influence.
DAMON, BRYAN N. — March 5, 2024, July 21, Raymond; driving under the influence, controlled substance delivery, possession with intent to sell, manufacturing.
DOWNEY, NATHANIEL L. — July 23, Raymond; unlawful imprisonment (domestic violence), fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
HAMILTON, JONATHAN H. — July 22, North Cove; third-degree malicious mischief, residential burglary.
HUGLEN, JESSICA M. — July 26, Raymond; second-degree assault.
MENDOZA SERRANO, RAFAEL — July 8, 2024, Jan. 26, Feb. 7, South Bend; two protection order violations, obstructing a public servant, two warrants for failure to comply (non-traffic).
PEDRAZZETTI, DAVID H. — South Bend.
TUFTS, WILLIAM E. — July 24, Ilwaco; third-degree driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle without an ignition lock, driving under the influence.