Dispatch Reports: July 20-26

Long Beach Police Department

July 20 — Electrical fire: Caller reported their oven is on fire, and the element has flames. They are not able to get the fire out with a fire extinguisher, and will be outside.

Caller believes dogs came on his property and killed/injured his chickens today.

July 21 — Found property: Someone dropped off a wallet that was found across the street from the Visitors Center.

A blue/green 2000 Chevy Astro van was stolen while the caller was in Ace Hardware. This occurred within the last few hours. The van was parked on the north side of the building, on the ocean side. The caller is available by phone.

Welfare check: A patient just left an in-patient facility on foot, headed south. The subject is a Native American who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair in a ponytail, and was last seen wearing a black top and blue jeans. The subject is actively suicidal, and wanted to commit suicide by drowning.

Disorderly conduct: A male subject is mad about his family matters. He’s upset because he can’t see his kid. The caller reported he was outside screaming, but left in a black truck with plastic on the window.

July 22 — Caller reported a missing person. He’s 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 65-70 pounds, has brown hair, and is wearing a gray polo shirt, black shorts, and white Crocs. He’s on the autism spectrum. The caller has been walking around trying to find him. He was possibly last seen by Sid Snyder Drive. They have someone waiting in the lobby. The caller is available by phone.

Caller advised they are being harassed by male with an unknown name. He came to the residence twice and waited outside a week ago, but is not there now. He keeps calling and texting the caller.

Caller let their son and girlfriend stay in a tent in the back yard, and now it looks like a homeless camp. The caller has found foil and evidence of drug use, and has asked them to leave, but they are refusing. The son is outside yelling and bullying the caller, but has no weapons.

July 23 — Burglary: Six Armani sculptures were stolen from inside the caller’s house, each one worth between $600 and $700. The theft occurred between last night and today. The suspects have been coming into the residence on a regular basis. They pick the locks. It’s possible the suspects live in condos in Seaview.

Found property: Caller found a small black drone on the ground. It’s unknown who it belongs to.

Caller reported a silver Kia Rio that has a dog inside of it. The car has been parked there for hours. The window is down. It’s parked on the trailer park side, along the road.

July 24 — Traffic hazard: Caller advised that a bald middle-aged man, wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, was throwing debris into the road. He got into a black dodge truck and was going west on Sid Snyder Drive. He has been cussing out immigrants, homeless people and tweakers. He is irate.

Caller reported her grandson stole her vehicle around 3 a.m. It’s a black 2020 Rav 4. It has a Washington State University sticker and three turtles on the back window. She thinks he is having a manic episode. He’s going through detox.

Caller advised there are two men screaming around a black four-door pickup truck. One is balding, with a black T-shirt, yelling for the police. The other male is older with salt and pepper hair, and wearing jeans. They are now talking calmly around the truck. An additional caller reported two men yelling.

Shots fired: Caller heard five to seven gunshots. It might have been a 12-gauge, it sounded big.

July 25 — Abandoned call: Dispatch called back, and a female answered and said her neighbor upstairs has the carpet pulled back, and was shining a light on her. “It was like getting touched.” She said she heard him, and he is making noises, and if he wanted to, he could come through the sheetrock.

Caller said his cousin lives in Ilwaco and has mental problems. His cousin sent the caller a text, talking about how he hurt people. The caller received it last night. The caller would like someone to check on his cousin.

Caller is having problems with his domain name system and virtual private network being deleted, and the algorithm on his phone is being altered. This happened because he was recently ambushed by local stalkers, and they are drugging and deleting things off of his phone. The caller is confused after having herpes, and his mother is not letting him go to the doctor for domestic abuse.

Citizen assist: Caller reported that insurance is not approving their online counseling. They are tired of going to counseling and getting assaulted in the face, and tired of walking by the HPV man/woman, and people who are obsessed with his DNA. The caller wants to speak to an officer about no longer attending in-person counseling.

Caller said a female subject is missing, and she is on the property. He said men are trying to get him to talk to her because she is his daughter, but she isn’t his daughter, they went through Child Protective Services. He is also saying his neck hurts, but he doesn’t need an ambulance, he will walk over to the hospital.

Caller advised her ex-husband is threatening to kill himself or someone else. He tried to run over the caller while she was trying to gather his license plate information. He left in a blue Ford Ranger, but she’s unsure in which direction. She is also unsure if he has any weapons, but he possibly has a hunting knife.

Caller said there are people following her with two St. Bernards. The caller is in a gray Buick at the Mobile gas station in Seaview for contact.

July 26 — An officer was flagged down for a welfare check in the parking lot of Dennis Co.

Caller feels like he might be having a heart attack. He took doxylamine, and before that was hit in the neck, and he feels really high. He feels like is being tortured and abused, and not being respected, and the hospital is trying to close his growth platelets. He wants a death with dignity.

Caller hears children in the apartment below talking about hating Queen Elizabeth and the royal family.

Pacific County Sheriff’s Office

July 20 — Caller reported that her mom has been missing since yesterday afternoon. The boyfriend was there, and stated she was talking to only him. The caller just asked him questions about her mom, and he up and left. It’s unknown if her mom has her cell with her, or what she was wearing.

Caller asked to be transferred to Washington State Patrol. A black GMC pickup nearly rear-ended the caller. The driver was speeding, and the caller thinks he might have been throwing stuff out of the window.

Caller said a subject passed away, and the dog has been left in the basement. This occurred a week ago. The subject’s son lives at the residence, and is never home, and the caller is worried the dog is not being taken care of.

The caller’s daughter came over with a Gizmo watch that her dad said she had to wear at all times. The caller said her daughter FaceTimed the father, at which time she learned the father was recording what was going on in the caller’s house. She believes it has to do with the watch, and was asking if it was legal for him to do that.

Caller has ongoing issues with a neighbor who is trespassing. The caller had a recent survey done, and put up new property lines with rope and posts. The neighbor has now torn them down, and thrown them in the bushes. The subject is not on the property now.

Caller said one of the neighbors keeps stealing water and power from different neighbors. It’s the “problem house.” They also have a tendency to burn garbage.

The caller’s four dogs attacked each other. Part of the caller’s finger is ripped off and bleeding, but the caller is alert and breathing normally. The two dogs that did the attacking are in the back yard. Another dog in the bedroom was attacked.

Child abuse or neglect: Caller said she met up with her ex-husband to do a custody exchange of their daughter, and he put their daughter in the front seat of his vehicle and drove off. The caller would like a phone call.

Welfare check: A female subject is parked and sleeping on the approach in a gold/silver GMC Yukon. The caller knocked on the window, and she didn’t look very responsive. She had some blood on her shirt. She’s on the right side of the approach, near the beach, and is still parked there.

Caller has ongoing issues with people breaking into their property. It’s posted no trespassing, and now someone has put a dead bolt lock on the door to a building. This occurred within the last week. There are no suspects, and the caller is in the process of selling the property. The caller is available by phone.

Citizen assist: A dog’s owner is at the hospital, but she wants to leave because she is afraid that her dog is going to get loose. The caller said he wants someone to kill the dog. The dog is out of control, and is attacking people. It bit its owner’s hand off. This happened today.

Agency assistance: A subject who is being detained is starting to become violent with her dad.

July 21 — Caller heard what sounded like a pistol. It was just one shot.

Welfare check: Caller’s dad is not answering the phone, and last had contact with him three days ago. The dad is home alone, and there should be a beige Cadillac SUV parked outside. The caller is available by phone.

Scam: Caller was scammed by a male subject. She put $24,800 in cash into a bitcoin machine and gave it to the male subject. She has contacted bitcoin. This occurred 11/2 weeks ago. The caller is available by phone.

Caller is in the process of moving out of a residence, and the landlord has someone else inside the house with dogs, preventing the caller from cleaning the house. The caller is available by phone.

Caller rented a house to a subject and his wife, and has had the subjects evicted. The subject is upset, and wanting to get an order. The caller would like to speak to an officer.

Scam: Caller’s husband was contacted via phone by subjects saying they are with Publishers Clearing House. They have been in contact with them, and they told her to report to local law enforcement. They were told they won money, and have been sent eight checks in June. They did deposit two of the checks. The caller has given them around $20,000, starting in May.

Shots fired: Someone shot at the caller while on a trail. The caller advised they waved at a female on a porch, but she didn’t wave back. Shortly after, a shot was fired at him. The caller yelled “what the f**k!” and then heard a male say, “keep moving, boy.” The caller believes it was a long gun, possibly a hunting rifle.

Caller said her son is attacking her, and taking her stuff. He threw her to the ground and grabbed her really hard. He grabbed her wrist and whipped her around. Both her wrist and knees are injured. She denies needing aid. He left in a blue Hyundai Elantra in an unknown direction.

Intoxicated driver: Caller was following a black four-door Lincoln MKV. It’s a possible DUI, with speed changes, lane travel, and they hit the curb at Jack’s when they turned into an RV park. The caller can still see him driving around in the park.

Caller is being overrun by people spraying trees and rhododendrons. The suspects are about 25 people who are making drugs. They are spread out in hiding spots, and are spraying poison and damaging the landscape.

There are two or three teenage boys out swimming in water. Their dad is standing by watching them, and they do not appear to be in distress. The caller is worried about them because of the undertow. The caller was transferred to Washington State Patrol, and while on the phone advised that the subjects are fine. There’s a mom and son still swimming, and they are fine.

Fraud: Caller said she got a phone call from a friend who said she got a $150,000 grant from the National Institute of Health. She gave the caller a name, and the caller emailed her. The caller said she thought it was a scam. She asked “how much will this cost me,” and they said they needed to know her monthly income, but needed her information.

There’s a light blue SUV parked by the boat launch. The male driver, who gets distraught, has a history. The caller doesn’t know the driver’s name. When the caller drove by the vehicle, the caller heard two shots. This occurred around 4 p.m.

Caller reported that a girl was in her garage. She was under a bag, but the caller said she crawled out from under the bag and left out the back door. The caller said she couldn’t tell what the girl was wearing.

Caller went through their teenage daughter’s phone, and she was messaging people online. One person was pretending to be young. The caller has screen shots of the messages, which are targeting young girls by sending inappropriate messages.

Caller has ongoing problems with a neighbor’s wife. She keeps speeding up and down the road, then stops and screams at him, and throws stuff out of the vehicle. The caller is worried she will hit one of the neighborhood kids. It’s a silver sedan. She just took off headed eastbound on Highway 6. She’s homeless, and frequents a corner.

Caller said a renter threw something away that was suspicious, a huge bag of dirt, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. The caller is confused as to why he didn’t dump it in the garden. The caller is available by phone.

July 22 — Caller’s husband is on drugs, and he came in and trashed her house. He left, but their kids were home, and they called her crying, saying he broke into the house and trashed it while they were hiding upstairs. He has moved out previously. He is riding a blue Banshee quad, and lives a block away.

Caller said a neighbor keeps texting her. She had an issue with him two months ago. The caller said one night she came home and noticed a neighbor’s tree branch was down. She cut it up and put it in a pile for him. He got mad at her, thinking she was going to cut the whole tree down. Has been texting her ever since.

Caller has trespassers on her property. There are two black trucks, and the caller hasn’t seen anyone around. One, that has been here a while, belongs to a male subject. The caller has told him to leave, and he refuses. The caller is at the property now in a silver Honda CRV, waiting for contact. He’s afraid to go into the property.

Caller is being threatened by his son. He received texts last night and this morning saying he’s going to be water boarded with bleach, and his son is going to come with people and kill him. The caller is available by phone.

Open line; it was a child playing with the phone. Dispatch called back, and a female answered and said the phone was connected to the car. There is a homeless male running around, and now rolling around on the ground. He was last seen wearing yellow pants and a grey shirt. He’s an older white male with grey hair.

Parking problem: An 18-wheel semi is parked where it blocks the view when trying to pull out from the condos. Down the road someone is clearing property, and the caller believes the truck is associated with the work.

Caller said a renter has been burning in the back yard with no fire ring. It’s unknown when he last burned, but the caller felt the ashes, and they were very warm. The caller requests to speak to an officer.

Caller left the house front door open while they were gone, and when they came back, the freezer door and fridge were open, a drink was out and open on the stove, and someone took diet sodas out of the fridge. There are no suspects, and the caller didn’t see anyone around. This occurred within the last hour. The subject possibly came from an old camp trailer alongside the property.

Caller advised that her father has dementia and is imagining things. She wants someone to help her, because he is calling all the neighbors. She doesn’t want an ambulance. She called back and said her dad is up on a flight of stairs.

Caller advised their father’s 2017 dark blue Ford F-150 Lariat was backed into around 8:30 p.m. A note was left behind by a witness, and there is footage of the incident from a gas station that is nearby. It’s possible the suspect was driving a dark blue early 2010 sedan.

Caller reported that a gray “wagon,” something newer, turned into a residential area, swerving in and out of traffic, and drove down the wrong lane.

The neighbor’s dog just showed up here. Do you want to send a deputy out to take him home? He looks like he’s kind of rough.

This is the third night in a row that someone is killing all the shrubs around the caller’s house. He can hear them spraying poison on his trees. The caller doesn’t expect anyone to come out, he just wants a record of it.

Mental subject: Caller said a subject is raping every day on his parents’ property, on his parents’ roof. The subject has been raping a female subject, and the caller wants someone to make it stop. He has six lawsuits against the county. He does not want to be contacted, he just wants it to stop.

Caller wants to talk to the deputy again, people are going to attack him. A deputy gave the caller’s phone number to the mobile crisis team. The caller said he would call them.

Juvenile problem: Caller just watched a video of a juvenile drinking beer and shooting a gun. The juvenile is on probation, and the caller needs to make a report.

July 23 — Welfare check requested: Caller requested a check on a female client, who is very sick and refusing to get help. The caller and an ambulance were there yesterday, and the client refused help. Caller wants law enforcement to respond to see how they can get her the help she needs.

A male subject in a black Honda Civic is possibly casing the caller’s house. The subject is parked at a dead end for the last three days. He has been parked here every morning, and is there now.

Caller said her husband’s son is in the yard, and isn’t supposed to be there. It’s an ongoing issue. He’s been seen on the other side of the shed. He had previously been sleeping in the shed.

Caller reported there is an aggressive big German shepherd in the area.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller saw a white full-size Ford van travelling south hit a stop sign and kept going. There were no injuries. Caller has the possible last three numbers of the license plate.

Caller is building a house, and the neighbor does not like them parking in front of his lot. He says there is no parking there, and the car will be towed. The caller wants to know if they are allowed to park there.

Caller lost her driver’s license. She was staying in the area, and it might be on the Discovery Trail or on the beach. She wants to know if it has been turned in.

Caller said their son is intoxicated. He’s not listening, won’t settle down, and is pushing his dad around. There are no weapons.

Caller reported loud construction noises and chainsaws have been happening for a while. An officer contacted the caller and advised them of the Pacific County noise ordinance. The caller stated that he felt construction equipment was supposed to be done by 7 p.m.

There are some contractors staying up the road from the caller. One has a white truck. They are speeding up and down the road. The caller’s husband thinks they might be smoking marijuana. The caller asked them to slow down, and they yelled at her, and told her the speed limit is 25 mph.

Caller reported that someone was sleeping on their property earlier today. A deputy came out and searched, and couldn’t find him. The deputy put the person’s belongings on the side of the road. The caller was told by the deputy to call if they see him again, or notice that the person’s belongings are gone.

Caller’s juvenile son is having a mental health problem. He’s threatening self harm, and threatening her husband. He does not currently have any weapons that his mother is aware of. He said that he is going to “kill” people.

July 24 — Caller said some lady threw coffee in her face. She didn’t know the lady. There were two women in a black Kia, one of which threw the coffee. The driver of the vehicle left heading towards the Astoria-Megler Bridge. They left less than 5 minutes ago. The caller needs to go to work, so phone contact is fine.

Unattended death: Subject died during the night. They are cold and stiff and have no sign of life. The death was expected, they had stage 4 COPD. They were not on hospice. The coroner has been advised.

A construction company is hauling heavy equipment without it being chained down. It’s a green

Ford F-350 pulling a trailer with an excavator. The caller did not get the plate number. This was about 45 minutes ago. The caller does not want to be contacted, and would like to remain anonymous.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller is following a 2017 grey Kia travelling south. The driver passed on a corner in a no passing zone, and passed other vehicles in no passing zones.

Agency assistance: An officer is needed to be present for a face-to-face meeting with a subject. The caller advised that the subject has weapons present in the home. The caller will be there in approximately one hour.

There are young children on two small motorcycles on the road. One is red. The caller’s husband has a picture. It’s unknown where they are coming from.

Caller wants a welfare check on a subject. The caller heard from someone the subject had passed away, and the caller wants confirmation.

A driver is running stop signs. They just turned on 227th from Sandridge Road. It’s a silver Subaru Forester with a luggage rack on top.

Caller has a restraining order placed against him. The caller was told that the male who placed the order moved away, and now he’s back. The caller has an astigmatism, and doesn’t know what the person looks like. The caller has questions about the protection order, and would like contact in person.

Threats: Caller reported a subject was prowling around her house and property. The subject was threatening her property, screaming and calling the caller names. The subject was on the caller’s property staring at her house and making her uncomfortable. The caller has it on video. This has been ongoing for approximately one year.

The caller told the subject that she will not yell at him in front of his young daughter, and then she threatened to throw his stuff out. The caller is going to pay for a U-Haul tonight to pick the stuff up tomorrow, and wants to know if an escort is possible tomorrow.

Caller said she got alerted that her place got broken into by a neighbor. Someone pulled up, unlocked the door and went inside the home. The neighbor spoke with the person inside her apartment, and they closed the door. Caller said it’s a female the caller gave a house key to.

July 25 — Caller said there are people on his roof raping someone. They’ve been up there for quite a while. He went outside earlier and threw rocks at them. He also said his friend is ghosted and was getting stuff that doesn’t belong to him.

A neighbor is burning garbage at the back of his property. He knows the property owner, but doesn’t know if that’s who is burning garbage.

A camper has been parked by the caller’s property for maybe a week or two. The caller is unsure if there is a plate on it or not, and would like a phone contact.

Caller reported online harassment by a female, and requested a phone call.

Caller advised his stepbrother and another subject are “snooping” around his property and messing with his power meter. One is a white male with brown hair, 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a bright yellow shirt and a beanie. The other is a white older male with a white beard, 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing jeans.

Caller requested a welfare check on a friend who hasn’t been feeling well, and is a cancer patient. Last night the friend sent a confusing text saying she was starting to see colored light, and she was feeling fatigued and confused and was having breathing problems. The caller hasn’t been able to contact her.

There is a female at the Sheriff’s Office with two rifles that are supposed to be turned in regarding a court order and a subject who is currently confined in jail.

Caller reported that her neighbor came up to her door and pointed his finger at her aggressively and said “f**k you,” then went back to his own property next door. This is an ongoing issue. He has previously sent her texts harassing her.

Caller does not have a phone, they are calling off a phone that can only call 9-1-1. The caller reported that her parents are doing something suspicious, completely ignoring her, and “meddling” in her messages. She feels like they are up to something bad. They have left the property, and she does not know where they went. She is not feeling right.

Caller reported that an autistic male subject is stretching his neck back and is being manic. He is ripping stuff off walls, and having a breakdown. His mother is also having some kind of bipolar episode, and freaking out.

Caller said that every time he tries to leave the house, his neighbor’s dogs start chasing and attacking his dog. There are approximately five dogs; one great dane, one small shepherd, two pitbulls, and one brown Lab.

Caller has a restraining order against a female subject. The caller just got out of court, and the judge told her not to go within 1,000 feet of the caller. The female subject left between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The caller was not home when she was there, the neighbor saw her there. The caller just wants it on the record.

Caller reported they tried to check into a hotel about 30 minutes where they have a reservation, but the staff are refusing to let them stay because of a service dog. The caller would like a phone contact.

A male subject in an old black Ford F-250 is casing the caller’s residence, and the subject has binoculars. He is now leaving, heading south. An officer checked the vehicle’s plate, and the vehicle is registered to a subject in Westport.

Caller reported that the neighbor’s alarm has been going off all day since the power outage. A deputy was there earlier in the day, and advised the owner there was no forced entry. The caller stated the alarm is still going off, and wanted to know if there was some way to shut it down. The caller would like to be contacted.

Malicious harassment: Caller has an older woman at her house harassing her, saying she stole the woman’s cat. The caller doesn’t know the woman’s name, but she is leaving now. She drives a gray Subaru. The caller thinks she might come back.

Mental subject: A neighbor showed up, and he is telling the caller that someone is at his home beating him up. He has fallen down in the caller’s yard, but doesn’t appear injured. He also has a knife attached to a pole that he carried over. The caller said she has him inside her home, but the pole is outside her home.

A female juvenile is having a psychotic episode, and is kicking the side of the caller’s car, and wants to go to the hospital. There are no weapons, but there is a protection order against her and her sister.

Caller said his father’s feet are swollen and he can barely walk. The caller then said he feels an energy corning from across the river, or under the house, then went on to talk about a program at a Seattle infusion center, and a family is there trying to cook him. He doesn’t want the crooked ambulance to respond to him.

Caller went out on his parents’ back deck, and said he can still feel energy making his feet burn. He said he can hear people out back, and across the river, and he is yelling and calling them out. They have been there every night, and talking about home invasion. The caller said he wants us to call the Marines like Donald Trump did.

Caller wants a welfare check on their sister and her partner. They haven’t answered their phone for two nights. There should be a black GM Acadia parked in the driveway.

July 26 — Caller had to leave her house because her daughter got mad that the caller was on the phone with her dad. The daughter started screaming, throwing stuff off the porch and hitting the house with a metal bar. The caller is on the next street over in a silver Nissan Rogue.

Two subjects are raping the caller’s dead sister on the roof. The caller said they are down for hunting season. The caller went to bed one night and said his little sister was abducted from her bed and a boy was left in her bed.

A subject is raping someone on the roof. It’s not his sister. The subject and a curly-haired dude got pulled over in South Bend and were told not to gang stop. The subject raped the caller’s sister in Oregon. The caller said he is going to get his gun and shoot the “f**kers” on the roof.

Transferred from Grays Harbor: Caller saw a subject attach an electric device to a power pole. The subject is the caller’s neighbor.

A subject did not retrieve the caller’s sister’s body. Another subject is under the house. They’d better get two first degree murders for killing the caller’s sister. The caller is going to get a lawyer, too. Both phones in the house are missing, and all of the keys are missing. The subjects murdered two people last night, and the police let them.

Someone stole three plants out of the caller’s yard. They were pulled out of the ground.

Caller reported a subject on a red Honda dirtbike doing burnouts on their property. The caller yelled at him, and now he’s doing burnouts down the road.

Fraud: Caller advised that someone ordered a 15-pound box with firearms in it under his name. The post office called him 5 minutes ago, and they are at the post office waiting for pickup. The caller did not purchase firearms, but suspects it’s his neighbor. The caller does not know which post office called.

Caller was awakened by large huskies trying to get at her rabbits. Neither dog has a collar.

Caller’s husband has broken teeth and a broken jaw. A male subject at the Long Beach rodeo punched him in the face. The subject is a skinny male who was with two females. He was driving a little black car. The caller knows the last three numbers of the license plate.

Caller has had issues with his ex-wife in the past, and now his son is staying with her, and he needs his meds. They usually meet halfway to drop off the meds, but the wife is not agreeing to meet him halfway, and wants him to go all the way to her house.

Theft: Caller needs someone to come and arrest a named subject who stole the caller’s guitar. The caller has the empty case, but no guitar.

Criminal trespass: Caller was driving by the house of a friend who is in a court situation, and he saw a trespasser’s vehicle in the driveway. The trespassers are inviting other people over to live there. The caller is available by phone.

Missing person: Caller reported that his brother went kayaking up Smith Creek, and told the caller to call for help if he didn’t contact him by 7 p.m. His brother launched from the boat ramp up North River at 11 a.m. Another subject is with the brother, whose truck is still at the boat launch. It’s unknown what the caller’s brother was wearing,

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A silver Honda Accord ran off the road into a ditch. The driver advised she isn’t injured, and needs a tow.

Caller is following an orange pickup. The passenger in it punched him. The caller is in a white Chevy pickup, and has not made contact with the subject today. The caller just noticed that this was the guy who punched him two weeks ago.

Caller advised that her husband became irate and threw things. He upturned everything in the kitchen, and then left about 10 minutes ago in his 1990s white Tacoma with no back bumper. The caller is afraid he might return. He has no weapons, but might have been drinking

A female subject was trespassing on the caller’s property. She has been trespassed from the property. She took scrap two-by-four ends, and the caller had some power tools in an unlocked shed. The caller is driving there now to see if those are gone, as she is no longer there.