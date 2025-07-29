The Oyster Crackers return to Oysterville

With music guaranteed “to lift you up,” the Oyster Crackers, a local trio of folk musicians, are known for their inspirational as well as their humorous songs. Rita Smith, Christl Mack, and Bette Lu Krause bring a variety of instruments to add to their harmonies and for eight years have delighted audiences with spirituals, sea shanties, nonsense songs and more.

As featured musicians at the August 3rd Sunday Service, they will join Vesper regulars, Pastor Steve Kovach, “Oysterville Moment” storyteller Tucker Wachsmuth, and organist Ferrell Hornsby in this 8th service of the 2025 summer season. The three o’clock Services is free and open to the public who are urged by organizers Sue and Bill Svendsen to “come as you are and come early to get a seat!”|

The popular Music Vesper Services were begun in 1978, at first involving ministers from each of the churches on the Peninsula. It was the desire of the H.A. Espy Family (who gifted the building to the Oysterville Restoration Foundation) that the church, built by their ancestor R.H. Espy, continue to be used for religious purposes. “Summer Music Vespers has been the perfect solution,” says Sydney Stevens, R.H. Espy’s great-granddaughter.

