Firefighters suppress small brush fire

RAYMOND — Fire crews from the Raymond Fire Department, South Bend Fire Department and Pacific County Fire District 3 responded to a report of a brush fire on the 2000 line off U.S. Highway 101 in Raymond at 4:10 p.m. on July 24.

The small fire was discovered by a firefighter who then reported it to the Pacific County 911 Communications Center. The fire was about a quarter mile up the gravel road — also known as the Reload Road — from US 101.

Firefighters were quickly on scene and knocked down the fire. It was burning in thick brush in what was described as “swampland.”

Responders from the South Bend Police Department, Pacific County Emergency Management Agency and Washington State Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

Fire personnel are especially on guard as Pacific County and the state enter the driest period of year, typically with little precipitation until at least September. Two-tenths of an inch of rain were recorded between July 1-24 at WSU’s Pioneer Road weather station. Based on soil conditions, 100% of the county is classified as being in a moderate drought as of July 24, compared to 0% a year earlier.