Community Events

Hospital foundation extends tourney deadline

LONG BEACH — Ocean Beach Health Foundation will host a “Tee Up for Health” golf tournament Friday, Aug. 1 at the Peninsula Golf Course in Long Beach. Organizers say the event will bring together community members, visitors, businesses and supporters for a day of friendly competition, prizes and philanthropy, all in support of women’s and children’s health services. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. with breakfast items and mulligans available for purchase. The shotgun start is at 10 a.m. The tournament follows a two-person scramble format, and all skill levels are welcome. Players can compete in a variety of contests, including a marshmallow drive, longest drive and closest to the hole. The Ocean Beach Health Foundation has extended the sign-up date to register for the Aug. 1 OBH Foundation golf tournament to July 30. For details and to sign up, go to OceanBeachHealth.com/foundation.

Free archery lessons for all ages

LONG BEACH — Interested in learning about archery? Bear River Archers have you covered! Come on out to the Bear River Archers range (at the end of 85th Street off of Sandridge Rd, next to Lone Fir Cemetery in Long Beach) on the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. the club will provide the equipment and instruction, you just need to show up! Archery is suitable for all ages and is a great family sport. (All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during their time at the range). Bows will be available that can adjust down to very low poundage for easier shooting and there will be both left and right-handed bows. What are you waiting for? The first class will be on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

Willapa Harbor Festival coming up

RAYMOND — The Willapa Harbor Festival is the first weekend of August. Events include a parade at noon Aug. 2. Floats will line up between Deep River Dental, 416 Fourth St., in Raymond, and the Public Utility District at 405 Duryea St. Raymond Firefighters Association will host their sixth annual pancake breakfast at the Raymond Fire Department, 212 Commercial St. from 8 a.m to 11 a.m. Donations of $8 will be accepted.

Willapa Harbor Night Out

RAYMOND — Willapa Harbor Night Out, a police and community partnership event, takes place 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Riverfront Park near the Carriage Museum in Raymond. There will be food, entertainment, booths, music and a bouncy house. Details online at willapaharbor.org.

Jazz and Oysters coming up on Aug. 9

NAHCOTTA — This year’s edition of Jazz & Oysters is planned Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Port of Peninsula. The grounds open at 11:30 a.m., with the Ilwaco High Jazz Band kicking things off at noon, followed by Good Company at 1:30 p.m. and featured performers Cherry Poppin’ Daddies at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25/$35 via WaterMusicSociety.com. Proceeds support music and art in our schools!

Cape D concert features Trio Guadalevin

CAPE D — On Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m., Cape Disappointment State Park welcomes Trio Guadalevin, Latin American musical dialogue to the Waikiki stage. These free summertime performances are situated in an outdoor amphitheater, shows are family friendly, and seating is limited, so bring a chair. North Head Lighthouse is open daily for tours, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through August, with tours happening every 15 minutes. The Fort Columbia Interpretive Center and the Fort Columbia Commander’s House are open to the public from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Guided tours of Battery 246 are available Friday to Sunday. Fort Columbia State Park itself is open every day from 8 a.m. to dusk.

Regatta Square Block Party

ASTORIA — Columbia Memorial Hospital (CMH) will host the Regatta Square Block Party again this year during the 2025 Astoria Regatta festival. The block party will be held at the public parking lot on 12th Street, between Duane and Exchange Streets, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9. People can enjoy the event before and after the Grand Land Parade finishes in downtown Astoria. Regatta Square keeps the fun going under the sun and will include a live DJ, free kids’ zone with inflatables, a Medix Ambulance to check out, face painting, caricatures, a BBQ family-friendly lunch for sale, and a health fair featuring your local CMH medical experts and community organizations. Visit astoriaregatta.com for more information on the Astoria Regatta and its weekend event schedule.

PAPA presents “Into the Woods”

FORT COLUMBIA — Join the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists, PAPA, for an adventure “Into The Woods” weekends through Aug. 10 — Fridays 7 p.m., Saturdays 7 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m. No Discover Pass required when attending this event. Tickets available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park (open seating only) and online at Papatheater.com (all seating options). More information at papatheater.com.

Ilwaco High School annual alumni picnic

LONG BEACH — The Ilwaco High School annual alumni picnic — the 33rd in this tradition — is set for Saturday, Aug. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cranberry Museum, 2907 Pioneer Road, Long Beach. The IHS band and boosters will be serving a hamburger/hot dog meal during the reunion to raise funds for the band — $677 was generated last year.

Registration open for Great Columbia Crossing

Registration is now open for the 2025 Great Columbia Crossing 10K Run/Walk across the Astoria Bridge, which takes place Oct. 12. Event participants must pre-register for the event to participate. The cost to register is $50, which goes up to $55 on Sept. 3. The race caps at 3,500 in-person participants. Registration includes a race bib with chip timing, free parking in Astoria and the Port of Chinook, with shuttle bus service to the start of the race at the Dismal Nitch Rest Area. Registration includes finish-line refreshments and water, and 5-10 Clam Bucks. Custom-designed 2025 finisher medals will be handed out on race day at the finish line. For details, and to register, go to tinyurl.com/25ColumbiaCrossing.

Send community event notices to edior@chinookobserver.com, and see many additional listings in our Coast Weekend entertainment guide each week.