Birding: Territorial antics are an entertaining show

Hummingbirds like to sit on thin branches of plants and trees. This Anna’s is perched on the branch of a berry producing plant. It is on the look out for intruders or predators. MADELINE KALBACH PHOTOS

This rufous hummingbird is sitting on the thinnest branch it could find and high enough to allow for the surveillance of its territory and food source.

For me today began at 6:30 a.m. When daybreak came it was 59F and overcast. As the day progressed the sun was shining by late afternoon, and the birds were active once again.

Yesterday didn’t seem to be a good day for the nesting barn swallows. Their mud nest is situated at the peak of the house about thirty feet upward. It is the highest point at which a nest could be built. Four big mouths were open wide awaiting breakfast from their parents. The parents were hard pressed in the coolness of the morning under an overcast sky to find flying insects for their nestlings as frequently as the young ones begged for the tasty protein, but by late afternoon when the sun came out insects became more active. So the barn swallow parents became like worker bees, flying to the nest fast and furiously to satisfy their growing charges.

The yard is full of wildlife these days. Rabbits, deer, Townsend’s chipmunk, Douglas squirrels and gray squirrels are busy competing for the fallen sunflower seeds, peanuts, fruit and other types of nuts. The barn swallows have taken exception to their presence. In between food deliveries, they dive bomb the mammals who are just minding their own business enjoying their breakfast or lunch. This has been part of their routine for the past week. I think it odd because none of these mammals have even ventured toward the nest. They couldn’t vandalize it no matter how hard they tried.

Barn swallow parents are also unhappy and aggressive when I stand on the upper deck looking out at the wetland and Willapa Bay. They fly at me and around me until I move back into the house. All of this to protect their nestlings that are in their nest, which is at least 12 feet above me as I stand on the deck.

Both species of hummingbirds, the Anna’s and the rufous, are coming to the hummingbird feeder in between visits to the fuchsias for nectar. They, too, have been exhibiting very aggressive behavior throughout the day. More so than I have ever witnessed before. Hummingbirds like to sit on bare, thin twigs, but as it turns out, so do the other birds in the yard. The hummingbirds spend a lot of the day patrolling to protect their favorite twigs. They have no problem attacking purple finch, black-headed grosbeaks or even American robins, and when we sit on the deck but away from the feeder, they come racing in to get nectar, flying as close to our heads as they can without actually touching us. It would be easy to come from the other side of the deck, but that is not happening. It is a bit disconcerting to sit and feel attacked by a tiny little Anna’s or rufous hummingbird. We are definitely being warned that our presence is unappreciated.

The hummingbirds also seemed to be concerned about who uses the bird baths. There are four baths and the hummers go after anyone, including the Swainson’s thrush and the Steller’s jay. It isn’t that they want to bathe or drink — they just don’t want anyone in their territory.

The hummingbirds and the barn swallows don’t bother one another but they are certainly aggressive toward every other living creature in the yard. They seem to have no tolerance for others, including humans. They are clearly in attack mode, and it lasts all day long!

Last evening around 8:30 p.m., a great horned owl flew silently into the yard and perched on a low branch of a spruce tree. By 8:30 p.m. the bird song grew silent and only a few birds ventured to the bird baths for a drink or bath. They looked around, up and down to see whether the attack birds were still active! Suddenly, the olive-sided flycatcher began calling incessantly to warn all and sundry that a predator was in the area. The barn swallows flew around the tree in an attempt to make the great horned owl move on. It held its ground until it saw a movement, which meant dinner, and flew down to get it.

Aggression is the name of the game when unwanted things occur in a species breeding area. Protection of their nestlings is primary. It is late now, and most birds have gone to bed, but the barn swallow parents are still racing against the darkness to feed their young an elegant sufficiency before darkness falls completely.

The Anna’s and the Rufous, having given up their chase, are now happily taking sips of nectar from the fuchsias with supplements from the nectar feeder.

Happy birding!

