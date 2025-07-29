Alleged invasion of ex’s home lands man in jail

GRAYLAND — Days after a man and woman split up and he moved out of a residence on Smith Anderson Road, he is now accused of breaking back into the residence. He is also accused of threatening to burn down the residence, along with that belonging to his former partner’s father.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a burglary on June 22 after a child called their mother and told her that her ex, Jonathan H. Hamilton, 44, had broken in. The child and another child were home alone when the incident occurred.

According to court documents, Hamilton moved out of the residence on July 11, and the woman had a no-contact order issued against him on July 12.

“Upon arrival, [the mother] led me to her bedroom, explaining that Jonathan entered through her window and ‘trashed’ the room,” PCSO Detective Kevin Acdal said in court documents. “A hole was also present in the drywall next to the window. The connected bathroom was similarly ‘trashed,’ with medication, toiletries, and clothing strewn on the floor. I also noted broken shelving in the bathroom cabinet.”

According to court records, Hamilton allegedly also broke into the residence on July 19 to “retrieve belongings, including pictures, guns and clothing.” He reportedly caused damage to the residence and threw a lamp at the alleged victim.

A portion of the incident was captured on surveillance camera before Hamilton allegedly broke it.

Alleged break-in

Hamilton allegedly entered the residence on July 22 through the victim’s bedroom window but was never observed inside the residence by the children. They heard noises and later saw Hamilton fleeing the residence on a four-wheeler.

“I asked [her] if Jonathan broke the window; she stated he did not,” Acdal stated. “[She] explained Jonathan removed the screen and slid the window open because she forgot to insert the stop stick.

“{She] later informed me she believed Jonathan exited through the back door, finding it unlocked upon her return. She stated she had locked the back door before leaving for work that morning,” Acdal added.

The victim’s father, who lives in the area, also reportedly observed Hamilton traveling on the four-wheeler in the area.

“[He] informed me that before Jonathan went to [the residence] he was ‘tearing up’ the driveway at [a residence on] Larkin Road, kicking up gravel that hit his truck,” Acdal stated. “During this, Jonathan told [him] that he needed to burn down the shop and [the man’s] residence.”

“[The man] clarified that Jonathan owns the shop…and [he] owns the residence [on] Larkin Road. [He] also mentioned Jonathan appeared ‘strung out’ on drugs and might be carrying a firearm, though [he] was unsure if Jonathan would be armed if contacted,” Acdal added.

‘Just swimming’

Acdal reportedly observed Hamilton on the four-wheeler while awaiting backup and allegedly made eye contact with him before the man fled. Acdal and another deputy reportedly searched the area for 35 minutes before locating Hamilton, who was hiding in a ditch and amongst bushes.

“Detective [Cory] Nacnac first asked Jonathan what he was doing in the ditch,” Acdal said in court documents. “Jonathan stated he was hot and ‘just swimming.’ I then asked why he did not emerge when I called out. Jonathan claimed he was underwater and could not hear. When I pointed out his dry upper body, indicating he was not underwater, Jonathan stated he had hearing loss and could not hear.”

“I then asked Jonthan why he fled on the four-wheeler after seeing me at [the woman’s residence]. Jonathan denied it was his four-wheeler and claimed he was not on it. When asked about the owner of the four-wheeler, Jonathan stated he had no idea. Jonathan then requested to speak with his lawyer, at which point Detective Nacnac and I ended the questioning,” Acdal added.

According to court documents, Hamilton was arrested and later agreed to speak with investigators while he was being evaluated at Willapa Harbor Hospital for medical clearance before being booked into jail.

‘Not separated at all’

Acdal reportedly re-read the man his Miranda Rights before initiating questioning.

“Jonathan admitted to arguments with [the woman] but provided no details. Jonathan asserted he still lived with [her] and that it was his house. I asked if he moved his belongings out; he initially denied it. I informed Jonathan I had seen video footage showing him moving his belongings. He then changed his statement, confirming he had moved some items to an apartment in [his shop].”

Hamilton reportedly responded to the questioning, stating, “[Whose] business is it?” He also insinuated that he had a key to the residence, and invoked his right to consult a lawyer once asked about the duration of his separation from the woman.

“After ending the questioning, Jonathan then stated he and [her] were ‘not separated at all,’” Acdal stated.

Hamilton was subsequently transported to Pacific County Jail and booked for residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief. He appeared for a preliminary hearing in Pacific County Superior Court on July 23, and Judge Donald J. Richter set his bail at $10,000.