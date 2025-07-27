Beach broncs: State’s most western rodeo kicks up some lively fun

The two-day rodeo, held July 26 and 27 in Long Beach, was the 18th stop in the circuit, which travels across Oregon, Washington and Idaho after officially kicking off in Elma in March before culminating with the NPRA finals in September, more than 30 rodeos later.

The rodeo clown prepares to enter the area to entertain the crowd.

LONG BEACH — Aspiring young guns and seasoned cowboys took center ring this weekend, dazzling attendees during the 78th annual Long Beach Rodeo.

The two-day event, held July 26 and 27 in Long Beach, was the 18th stop in a circuit that travels across Oregon, Washington and Idaho after officially kicking off in Elma in March before culminating with the Northwest Professional Rodeo Association (NPRA) finals in September, more than 30 rodeos later.

A popular attraction for visitors, the rodeo packed peninsula streets.

‘Rising gun’ Mahoney shines

Rising ‘young gun’ Sean Mahoney, 17, of Bend, Oregon, had the highest score in the saddle bronc competition last Saturday, scoring an 82 with his daring ride on a horse named 798 Dueces.

Mahoney was among dozens of cowboys and cowgirls from the NPRA competing in such events as saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie down roping, breakaway roping, team roping and the latest event — cow milking.

“I’ve been competing in the NPRA about three years, but I’ve been rodeoing for about five,” said Mahoney, sporting a blue and white flannel shirt tucked into a giant bronze buckle, emblazoned with ‘Young Guns Crooked River Roundup Champion,’ a trophy and testament earned during a rodeo in Prineville earlier in the year.

Mahoney competes primarily in the bareback riding and saddle bronc riding events “with a little team roping on the side,” he said, adding that bareback riding was currently his favorite. He first got involved with rodeo about five years ago, when he was 12.

“It was during covid and all the sports were canceled, so I went to a rodeo school and fell in love with it,” said Mahoney. “I’ve just been going up ever since then.”