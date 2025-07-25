WSDOT issues highway-work advisories

Expect delays on SR 103 in Pacific County, July 28-31 and Aug. 4-7

PACIFIC – Travelers in both directions of State Route 103, also known as Pacific Way in Pacific County, should expect delays.

Beginning Monday, July 28, the Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews and Pacific County Public Utilities will trim trees near power lines along nearly five miles of SR 103, just north of Long Beach in Pacific County.

During heavy rain and windstorms, tree branches can get too close to power lines, causing sparks, fires, and power outages. Trimming tree limbs and branches helps prevent problems and keeps electricity flowing safely to homes, schools, and businesses.

What to expect

Monday, July 28 to Thursday, July 31 and Monday, Aug. 4 to Thursday, Aug. 7:

Travelers along southbound SR 103 between Cranberry Road (milepost 4.5) and 222 Place (milepost 9.0) will take turns moving through a single lane with flaggers each day from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For everyone’s safety, please slow down, stay focused and expect delays.

•••

Expect delays on SR 401 in Naselle for pavement repairs, July 28-29

NASELLE – Travelers who use State Route 401 in Pacific County should expect delays.

Beginning Monday, July 28, the Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will repair the driving surface along SR 401, near Naselle, to make the drive smoother.

Crews will use a “grind and inlay” method, removing the top layer of damaged pavement (grind) and replacing it with new asphalt (inlay), to extend the life of the roadway.

What to expect

Monday, July 28 and Tuesday, July 29:

Travelers will take turns moving through a single lane in both directions of SR 401, between Parpala Road (milepost 11.3) and Torppa Road (milepost 12), from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day for paving work.

Flaggers will direct travelers to follow a pilot car through the work zone.

For everyone’s safety, please slow down, stay focused and expect delays through the work zone. This work depends on dry weather and may be rescheduled if needed.