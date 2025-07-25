Long Beach Police Blotter: July 14-20

July 14 — Caller reported that his dogs were growling at something that sounded like it was under the house. He had recently moved here and didn’t know if there was a bear in the area. An officer looked under the deck, and there were no open crawl spaces. The officer advised the caller that there was probably a raccoon in the area, and if anything was under the house, it was small, as there weren’t any holes going under the house that the officer could see.

July 15 — A subject came into the office to report that between July 10-14, someone stole a 2013 trailer from his property in Long Beach. He estimates the value of the trailer to be approximately $2,500. He completed and signed the motor vehicle theft report form. The log will serve as the case report.

July 16 — The caller reported a subject on her property was pulling off branches from her trees. An officer spoke with the caller, and she said she used to feed the subject all the time, but then he started stealing from her and has now been told to stay off of her property. She said she does not want to get him in trouble, she just wants it to stop. The officer searched the area but was unable to locate the subject.

July 20 — A subject from the 818 area code stated that her car had been stolen from 1101 North Blvd. in Long Beach. An officer went there to take a report but no one was in the parking lot. The officer called the number back, and there was no answer. He left a message for her to recontact the police department, and let them know where to contact her. She called back later, and it turned out she was in Long Beach, California.

Caller reported that he had two chickens killed and a duck injured by what he believes was a dog. The duck is going to have to be put down, and there is still a chicken missing. He just wanted the incident to be documented. This is the second time this has happened. At that time, the dog owner was cited. The officer tried to call the phone numbers the police department has for the owner, and got no answer. He wanted to check and see if her dogs were loose.