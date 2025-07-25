Jail Bookings

SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Brown, Maryann R. — July 13, Ocean Park; second-degree criminal trespassing, possession of drugs in prison.

Crete, Olivia M. — July 13, Ocean Park; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).

Lansdell, Matthew E. — July 12, Raymond; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), interfering with a domestic violence report.

Parkins, Todd N. — July 13, Pacific County Jail; driving under the influence.

Rogers, Jeffrey D. — Jan. 11, South Bend; second-degree animal cruelty.

Rose, Whitney B. — July 12, Long Beach; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).