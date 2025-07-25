Dispatch Reports: July 13-19

Long Beach Police Department

July 13 — The unisex bathroom has a dead battery on the door lock, and the dead bolt is not locked. An officer who is there has an override code for the door, and wants to make sure no one is inside.

Caller would like an officer to stop and look at some vandalism. It’s unknown when this happened, but the bushes have been desecrated. The caller would like an officer to come in through the garage to the back door

Overdose: A female subject has passed out. She’s been drinking alcohol and took medication. She is awake now, and crawled into her bedroom. She’s not talking, but she is breathing. It’s unknown what kind of pills she took. She’s not violent or combative.

Caller wants to have a Long Beach officer go by a store. The caller saw someone in the dark, hanging out on the west side of the store, on the highway side.

Caller reported there’s a blue sedan with a male occupant, who is awake and not very responsive. He is impaired. The vehicle is running, and parked behind the restaurant in the bushes.

Caller said the dogs are growling a lot, and it sounds like there is something under the house trying to get in. The caller would like contact from an officer.

July 14 — Vagrancy: There is one trailer with a family of four trying to camp on the Bolstad approach.

Intoxicated person: A male subject in a white Nissan Pathfinder, with an Oregon plate, tried to book a room, and then decided to leave. This happened about 5 minutes ago.

Caller reported that a male subject parked a white bike behind the shed in the back corner of the property, and he walked up towards the top of the property. There is a stairwell that goes up, and the male walked up there at about 8 p.m., and the bike is still sitting there.

July 15 — Caller said a subject is trying to steal her property. She said she worked her ass off for it. The subject told her she had five days to pay, or she was taking her property for her daughter.

July 16 — Caller reported a subject wants to break his door down. He said he was out, then he came back in. He is upstairs muttering to himself

Caller said she tried to get help yesterday, but no one came. She wants to talk to a subject and let her know that the caller is losing her home. The caller had difficulty telling Dispatch her address. She said she is up on a hill, and people are stealing her home. She also couldn’t remember her own phone number.

Burglary: Last night someone entered the caller’s garage, took money from the caller’s house, and items from her truck that was in the garage. There are no suspects, and no firearms were taken. The caller advised this is an ongoing issue.

Criminal trespass: A subject was on the caller’s property breaking branches off her trees. He was previously told to not be there. He left across the parking lot, headed west, wearing old raggedy clothes and carrying a bundle of sticks. He usually carries knives and razors for carving.

Caller advised a customer came in and said that there is a bunch of used paraphernalia in the porta potty, and the caller has no idea what to do with it.

Caller can see and hear fireworks, but is unsure of where they are coming from.

Illegal burning: Caller reported that people are intoxicated, and have a fire behind a house. She is worried that her apartment has wooden shingles on it, and she is worried about the fire. She can see them throwing more wood on the fire in the back yard. She doesn’t care if they are out hooping and hollering.

July 17 — Caller said a subject is yelling and screaming at her. She wanted to report it, and would like to be contacted. An officer attempted to contact her, but the caller did not answer.

Caller can hear lots of yelling, and someone saying ouch, possibly coming from the apartments nearby.

Caller has questions about civil stuff. His aunt told him to put a nail on the side of the road, so the neighbor stops parking his car there. The caller is available by phone,

Caller wants a welfare check on her grandmother. The caller has not talked to her in three or four weeks. The caller’s sister talked to to her a week ago, but now she is not answering

the phone for any of the family. There should be a 2021 gray Toyota Corolla in front of the house.

Caller was in a car accident a year and a half ago. He was on an e-bike that crashed into an SUV, and he was transported to the hospital. He doesn’t know where it happened, other than in Long Beach. He would like a call, and is available by phone.

July 18 — Caller said someone rattled her doorknob really hard. She said it was a certain subject, but then said she didn’t see who did it.

Caller is in Tigard, Oregon, but lives in Long Beach. She says her alarm is going off, and she wants to know if someone can go past her house and do a check. The front window camera keeps going off, but the alarms inside her apartment are not going off. She says she keeps hearing noises like someone may be trying to gain entry.

Caller had an incident where an employee (or someone) entered her room. Earlier in the day the caller said she was breast feeding her daughter with her other child in her room. There was a male who was sitting outside her room for a long period of time at a small table. She took a picture because she felt weird about it.

July 19 — Caller reported that a bald male wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and sandals, who had an orange beach bike, was sticking a screwdriver into an electric box on a pole.

Caller advised that a male subject has a female subject tied down in a room, and she has been tied down all afternoon. The caller thinks the male subject suffocated her. The caller does not want to be contacted.

A grey Honda Pilot struck the caller’s blue Toyota Camry about an hour ago. Nobody was injured, and all parties are not on the scene. The caller is available by phone.

Caller advised he was on the phone with a subject, and he could hear another subject fighting with the first one. Then the phone disconnected.

July 13 — Caller wants to report an assault that happened yesterday. She has three lacerations on her hand, and will be home in 15 minutes. She’s unsure of who did it, but would still like to report it.

Criminal trespass: Caller said he has someone on his property, near the trees. She is in the bushes, and can hear her talking in the background. He thinks she might get aggressive.

Welfare check requested: Caller was on the phone with a friend, and her other half got home and seemed angry and kind of aggressive. He took the phone, and the last thing the caller heard on the line was her friend saying “ow.” There are no known weapons or a history of domestic violence.

Caller has ongoing issues with a neighbor at a house at the end of the block. There is endless activity all hours of the night, and people are coming and going on foot and in bikes and cars. The caller has seen subjects push a Harley Davidson into a side shed on property. They have another one that is stripped apart in the yard that is blacked out with spray paint.

There was a vehicle that appeared to be abandoned, but the owner, who was en route to Thousand Trails, was sleeping inside.

Parking problem: Caller said there is a silver SUV sitting outside. They believe the driver goes to some lady’s trailer. The driver was asked to stop parking in front of the caller’s driveway, but they won’t stop.

Theft: Caller’s ex-girlfriend took his money and his dog. He tracked her to a location in Ocean Shores to some drug dealer’s house. This happened a couple of days ago.

Four or five motorcycles are racing up and down the road, and the caller says they are now getting into a confrontation with a female neighbor who was asking them to stop. People are outside yelling at each other.

Welfare check requested: Caller hasn’t been able to reach their dad. He’s homeless and has been sleeping on the beach in an area of Ocean Park. He has a small brown chihuahua. The caller last had a text from him at 2:45 p.m. on Friday. He has medium length brown curly hair with some gray, a receding hair line and not a bunch of hair on top of his head.

Found property: There’s a red and black Pride scooter with a basket sitting next to the gray whale structure, right on the Discovery Trail. No one is around.

Caller reported a male subject stumbling into the road. An officer talked to the subject. He wanted to leave Long Beach, and his wife was not ready, so he started walking to Kent. The subject then contacted his son, who said he would meet him.

Caller advised that at the first road north of the approach, there is male in the area, possibly naked. There are chainsaws and other items, and gray and brown vehicles are parked in the area, as well. The subject saw the caller, and yelled at the caller not to approach.

There is a car crash on Palix Road at the water springs. The caller is out of the vehicle, a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata, which is upside down. The caller does not think he is injured.

Caller spoke with a subject who was making a complaint against a client. He wants the client off the property, as the subject feels threatened, and feels the client is using drugs and is stealing. The client does not have a lease or a living arrangement.

Caller wants a welfare check on his brother, whose car, dogs and girlfriend are gone, and the caller has seen people inside the house. The caller tried to call his brother’s landlord, but he didn’t answer.

Caller had an eviction notice posted on her door, and she wants to know if it’s legitimate.

Caller’s daughter is assaulting her sister, and everyone else. There are no weapons, but her children, a boy and a girl, are also in the house.

There are fireworks going on in the area, and the caller just wants them to stop.

Caller said that the people who always have their dog loose drove by a couple of hours ago, and yelled and cussed at the family. They live at the end of the road.

July 14 — Public nuisance: Caller reported a house party that’s very loud, and the caller thinks underage people are drinking and playing loud music. There are around 10 people at the house. The caller does not need to be contacted.

Suicidal subject: Caller said a subject is suicidal because “her Morn doesn’t want to be with him anymore.” He’s in a red Volkswagen, or BMW, and left there about 2 minutes ago, headed towards Ocean Park. There are no weapons that the caller is aware of, and he didn’t assault anyone, he just wants to kill himself.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: There is a male subject inside a dark blue Mazda that is parked partially blocking the road near the Loomis Lake sign. He is parked northbound in a southbound lane. He looks like he’s sleeping. The caller knocked, and the subject moved his hand. There’s a dog in the back of the vehicle. The caller is parked with their hazard lights on.

Caller advised that a known drug dealer with an unknown name is moving things onto a property. There are ongoing issues. The caller requests to speak to a deputy, and is available by phone.

A neighbor has been noticing lights going on and off at sheds on the caller’s property, and the camera is not working. The caller was last at the property a couple of months ago. A friend mowed the lawn last Monday, and didn’t see anyone, but there have been previous problems with trespassers. The caller is available by phone.

Welfare check requested: Caller advised she bought a shirt back east in North Carolina that had “Evil Speed” the biker on the back. She said she is being harassed by the ”Evil Speed” bikers, and went on to say she thinks her morn and child are in danger from the biker gang.

Theft: Caller wanted to report that the license plate is not on his truck. He was parked at the Surfside Homeowners Association office when he noticed it. He wants phone contact so he can get a case number and go to the DMV for a replacement.

Litter/pollution/public health: Two people dumped a bunch of junk in the bushes, including bags of clothes and a backpack. The caller has security footage. The subjects are unknown except that there is a male and a female. The caller is available by phone.

Theft: Caller noticed that things are missing from his property, including a wheelbarrow, fire ring and three video cameras. The theft occurred sometime within the last two weeks. There are no suspects, but there’s a history of the same issue. The caller is available by phone.

Caller needs a police escort to a location to retrieve their belongings, and the caller would like a phone call about this. The caller does not need this done today, but in the future.

Burglary: Someone busted a window and broke into their residence. There are busted windows on the upper floor. Nothing was stolen, and there are no suspects. The caller was last at the residence yesterday. There’s a history of break-ins. The caller is available by phone.

Caller is having a problem with the person who owns the property behind them. It is her sister’s ex; he is falling trees, and he fell one close to her car. They called him to see if he could fall the trees away from their property. He doesn’t live on the property.

Caller wants to speak to an officer. She is concerned about a crotch rocket speeding. She said he went by about two minutes ago, heading towards Long Beach.

There was an immediate hang up. Dispatch recalled the number and spoke with a female, who wants her husband removed. She has been drinking, but wants him removed before he hits her. The caller says he has not hit her tonight, but she hit him, and he deserved it.

Caller requested a welfare check. Their youngest sister locked herself in the bathroom. She has a history of cutting, and she pushed her mom to the ground. She hasn’t been violent in the past, but has a history of self-harm.

July 15 — An officer was out checking on a couple of people with flashlights in the roadway. He contacted the subjects, who were on bikes. One had a flat tire they just fixed.

Subject at the South County Office wants to make a theft report. Someone keeps coming and “side swiping” him. The subject advised he is missing a weed eater that was left on his porch that is worth $500. The subject also said a male is smoking rneth in his driveway, and leaving the tin foil.

Criminal trespass: Caller reported subjects were just there trespassing. They were smoking meth in a white Lincoln. They left when the caller approached the vehicle.

Agency assistance: A deputy is needed to make contact with a residence to check for firearms. They request a phone call from a deputy to make the arrangements.

Caller had a mole trap and set of ear muffs stolen. They noticed these things gone two days ago. There has been prowling going on around the neighborhood recently. The caller is available by phone.

Agency assistance: An investigator was just told by the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families that the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office does courtesy interviews. They are concerned about a child whose caregiver was using controlled substances.

Caller reported that there’s a vehicle parked outside her house, a silver four-door “little car,” that has a person and a dog inside. She said that the person didn’t really move. She is unsure if they are asleep. The vehicle has been there for four days. But she is unsure if the subject has been in the vehicle. There are no plates on the vehicle.

Caller said the neighbor next door came over, and the caller asked if he needed anything. He walked away. The caller said that he keeps saying “f**k you,” and he keeps screaming. The caller doesn’t need to be contacted, but he wants the neighbor to stay off his property.

A blonde-haired male subject with a hat and a backpack, about 5 feet 9 inches and about 150 pounds, is going through everyone’s mailboxes. The caller would like a phone call. An officer contacted the subject, who stated he was visiting his friend.

Caller said a subject is outside screaming and throwing sticks and rocks. He just keeps screaming “hey, you got my money.” He’s not on the caller’s property. She doesn’t want a phone contact, she just wants this to stop. She is nervous, and the subject is approaching the property.

There was a note left at a church yesterday advising that the caller’s belongings were brought to the Sheriff’s Office. The caller would like a call to arrange to pick up the items.

A male said, ”I am not supposed to call this,” but there are people outside spraying things. He said that the sheriff told him not to call 9-1-1. He is there alone, again. He doesn’t have any weapons, but said he wishes he did. He said that every single day someone is spraying poison.

Caller called back and said that “it’s going full blast again.” They injected these little “I don’t know,” little tiny things, like BBs. They have a hose in the house, but in no particular place. They start out with tiny ones, and increase it to big ones. That stuff goes everywhere. The caller said he wants to take a shower.

Someone is out in the back of the caller’s acres with a chainsaw, cutting. The caller cannot see them, but has video footage. The caller would like to be contacted.

July 16 — Caller’s daughter is having an episode. There are no weapons, but she’s outside in the ditch, screaming, in her pajamas. No assault occurred, and the daughter is not being violent.

She has called crisis aid, but they can’t come until after 8 this morning, and she needs help now.

Found property: Caller found an electric scooter at work behind a porta-potty, and the caller is positive it’s stolen.

Caller requested to be contacted regarding a gun that was stolen last week in Ocean Park. The caller has information regarding the case.

Caller has a mentally ill neighbor who shoots weapons off in the night. The caller advised he is back, and he fears for his life and the other neighbors’. The caller wants contact from an officer to see what can be done about it. The neighbor starts seeing things after he starts drinking.

Criminal trespass: Caller has an intruder on her property. He’s wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweat pants, a black cap, and has a beard. He’s holding a sack that is full of something. He was on camera at 9:05 this morning. There is a cabin on the property that he might be in. It’s unknown if he came in by vehicle or if he has weapons.

Caller turned in an order of protection this morning, and it was approved. The court is waiting to get the paperwork to the sheriff and the other person, and the caller wants to know if the order is in place yet or not.

A vehicle was impounded on private property, a silver 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser. The registered owner is aware that the vehicle has already been impounded.

Caller sold a vehicle in 2023 that has been involved in incidents in Oregon. It’s unknown if the vehicle is at the location, but it has been cited there a couple of times in the last week.

Caller found a bag of a white substance which could possibly be drugs. The item was found in the track of the service window. The item is in a bag in the service desk.

Caller advised there was a girl who was crying. She was heading north, wearing a camo jacket, and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She was sitting on the shoulder of the road, and said she was scared, and trying to get to her mother in Long Beach. The caller told her which way to go, and she started going the right way, and then changed direction.

Scam: Caller said she has been targeted by scammers. She was told to put $25,000 into a bitcoin machine. Bitcoin reached out to her, and told her that she would be reimbursed for the money. She has the scammer’s name, and has emails from the scammer for the officer. The caller wants them to be caught so they can’t do this to anyone else.

Scam: Caller received a scam call. A person told her they were with the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, and said his name was Officer Walker. He told her she was supposed to be on jury duty. The phone had no caller ID. The caller is available by phone.

Caller advised that there are people camping. There was a small tent and garbage. The caller doesn’t see anyone or any vehicles there now, though.

Caller reported there is a male walking around with a purple clipboard scoping out houses, and he is now approaching Sandridge Road. He is 6 feet tall, and is wearing a green and white beanie. It’s unknown if he has any weapons.

Caller said his roommate is freaking out, and he is worried for his safety. The roommate came into the house and started screaming relentlessly, but not at the caller. He does not have a house number on the house, but there is a red Ford Explorer out front. The roommate will either be in the house or in the shed. The caller is in the house, locked in his room,

A subject has papers she needs to have served, and she is at the South County office. She was advised she would have to come back during normal business hours, and have the civil clerks process it. She wondered if a deputy could just “follow her to the residence.”

Caller hit a deer. It’s dead, but it’s not in the road, it’s on the water side. The caller does not want to be contacted.

Caller said the landlord keeps showing up unannounced at the house, taking pictures, and she has “hired people” to try and beat them up. She also showed up at his wife’s work. She was there about an hour ago, but she didn’t say what she wanted.

Caller said he “thinks” he heard a collision on the highway. He heard the crash, but can’t see it. An additional caller also reported the accident.

Caller reported there is someone injecting something into his house, but the caller can’t find them. They would like a phone call.

Caller advised that she wrecked her car, a Toyota Camry, in a ditch. She stated that she is completely off the road and not blocking traffic.

Caller thinks that there is someone in his house. He stated that there is another adult there. He later realized his dad had come home, and the caller said he didn’t know his dad had come home.

July 17 — A subject waved an officer down and stated he just needed someone to talk to. The subject is currently living in his vehicle, and he wanted advice on how to get his life back on track.

Abandoned vehicle: Caller reported there is an abandoned car that was broken into and rifled through. It’s a dark blue Volkswagen GTI with smoked windows.

Theft: Caller advised of an ongoing issue with missing things from their property. Recently two small generators, a garden hose and hammers have been taken, and the caller suspects the people next door, because they have a lot of items and a lot of different people living there. The caller provided one possible suspect’s name.

Motorist assist: Caller has a silver Ford Sprinter van, and the back driver’s side tire is stuck in a ditch from backing up out of a driveway. He was calling to see if there are any tow trucks in the area. He is not injured, he just needs assistance finding someone to help get his tire out of the ditch.

Caller is requesting a phone call from a deputy regarding shooting firearms on his property.

Caller reported that a dark red Mazda two-door is parked at a rest stop. The car has no plates, and the female driver might be intoxicated. A male subject is also there.

Welfare check requested: Caller is trying to reach a patient who has not been answering calls for the last week, and the caller is trying to have meds delivered.

Vagrancy: Caller owns a farm, and wants a deputy to go check out a homeless encampment on the public easement just behind her farm. She also requests a phone call so she can describe where it is.

Citizen assist: Caller accidentally locked his son in handcuffs that were in the house, and the caller doesn’t have the correct key.

Alarm company would like a welfare check on a male customer who did not answer the phone. The caller thinks their vehicle got stranded at that address.

Illegal burning: Caller advised that at a manufactured home behind a restaurant, there is a fire pit with lots of dry grass on it.

Caller reported that a male subject is walking down the road, chasing people off that aren’t really there. He has no weapons.

Suicidal subject: Caller has a friend who lives in Ocean Park. She told him she was going to take a bunch of muscle relaxer pills and kill herself. She has a history of suicidal ideas. The caller would like to be contacted after contact has been made with his friend.

Scam: Caller’s mother called an Amazon phone number she got from Google about a fridge, and they said her identity was stolen. Then they supposedly transferred her to some government employee, who said they would be delivering a new Social Security card to her tomorrow. She confirmed lots of her information.

Caller just passed a white truck pulling a huge run-down motorhome on State Route 105 going very slowly, and driving towards the middle of the roadway so people are unable to pass it. They are headed towards Raymond.

Caller requested a welfare check on a female child, who is staying with her mother. The mother isn’t home, and there are a couple of other young kids in the house. The child’s father stopped by the caller’s house, and he told the caller the child has wanted to come home for over a week, and showed the caller a video of the child crying.

In Seaview, there are two or three people ripping up and down the road on minibikes. The caller thinks they might be speeding, and they are really loud.

Caller said his brother is coming down off something. He took his night meds, and then took a 100 mg gummy, and is now really out of it. He is not being aggressive, he is just talking very passionately.

July 18 — Caller would like a welfare check on a subject. The caller spoke with the subject a few days ago. She walked around the subject’s place, and she could hear her dogs barking. The caller is at the office, and the subject’s mobile unit is on the right hand side when you enter.

Caller reported that a neighbor’s dogs are outside, and barking non-stop.

Man with gun: Caller advised that her ex-boyfriend is outside the truck, and has a gun. They are “at the bridge where the road goes up.” The phone disconnected, and they were unable to call back.

Caller found a black and grey JBL speaker in the middle of the road near the Water District. The caller is heading home, and will be available by phone.

Violation of court order: The subject just drove by the caller’s residence in a red 2022 F-350 with black and white toolboxes in the back of the truck, possibly headed towards Raymond.

Caller advised he is laying in bed and his ex-girlfriend is going through all his stuff and getting in his face. There are no weapons, and she has not been drinking or doing any drugs.

Caller had two kayaks stolen, a 7-foot blue kayak and 8-foot yellow kayak, from Loomis Lake sometime last night. The caller requests a phone call.

Caller wants a welfare check on a subject, as she usually responds within four hours, and has not been responding. A blue Chevy Silverado might be parked out front. The caller has not talked to her in two months. If the subject is contacted, the caller requests that the subject be asked to give the caller a call.

Caller wants an officer to drive by his house to see if it has been broken into. His Internet is down at the house, so his security cameras are down, and he wants to see if anyone has been there, or is there now.

Caller reported a subject is across the street violating a protective order between him and the caller. He’s in a 2022 red Ford F-350 Platinum with two toolboxes in the back. It’s unknown if the subject has any weapons. This is the second time he has been down the street.

Caller said he is awake and breathing. He overdosed on his medication, but he feels completely alert. He accidentally took eight tablets of prednisone this morning, but doesn’t feel any effects.

Caller advised two kids are ripping up and down in Seaview on minibikes. One rider had a dirt bike helmet on.

Caller said her ex-boyfriend has the house in his name, but he doesn’t live there with them. He shows up at the house and starts stealing things. He has not been physical, has no weapons, and hasn’t been taking anything in specific, just taking random stuff in the house.

Narcotics complaint: Caller reported a camper out in front of a blue house with a bunch of vehicles out front, where there’s underage drinking and possibly drugs. Her husband thought he saw people using cocaine, “snorting” off the hood of the truck.

Caller said their father fell while getting out of the shower, and thinks he broke some ribs.

July 19 — Caller reported an ongoing issue with stuff disappearing from outside. Stuff has also disappeared from inside the house while the caller was gone. The house was locked, but windows were opened. This occurred last week. Lawn ornaments are also missing. The caller advised she has been talking to Deputy Akker, and requests a phone contact.

Caller wants to schedule a civil standby for tomorrow. She needs an officer to meet her there to get some items from her house. The caller will be coming from Aberdeen and is available by phone.

Welfare check requested: Caller phoned a number for a property listing, and heard what sounded like crashing dishes or some kind of distress. The sign says “For Sale by Owner” and “216 acres.” The caller has no idea where the person on the other end of the call is located, but gave the person’s phone number to Dispatch.

Caller said a woman posted on Facebook that she found a cat. The caller contacted the woman, believing it was the caller’s cat, but the female advised the caller she would get a restraining order if the caller contacted her again.

Caller reported that a homeless person pulled over and started a brush fire, about 10 feet by 10 feet, with active flames. The guy rode a bike with a bike trailer down a dirt road. A deputy advised the brush fire is almost out.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller reported that a male on a black motorcycle, headed north, blew past the caller like he was standing still. He was doing about 120 mph, and was wearing a black helmet and a black sweatshirt with a grey undershirt.

Caller said there is a blue Mazda car with a male and female in it parked at the caller’s neighbor’s house. The neighbors don’t live there.

Found animal: Caller is on the Rock Creek A line, and he found a white with black face husky-type dog with a green collar and a name tag saying its name is Koa. The caller tried calling the number on the tag, and was unable to make contact.

Caller reported that something big beside their neighbor’s house is on fire. They might have dampened it down. The fire has died down a little bit, they sprayed something on it. It might be a vehicle or trailer.

Caller said a dog is outside and will not stop barking. It has been going on for two hours tonight, but has been happening for the last month.

Agency assistance: Caller was on the phone with a subject, and he could hear a second subject fighting with the first one, then the phone disconnected.

Caller said her boyfriend threw a milkshake at her and busted her TV. He is still there at this time, but they are separated. He is outside. There are no weapons.

Caller said her husband is drinking and on drugs, and he’s scaring her. He is being aggressive, and has not hit her, but he is being threatening. He took off walking once she called 9-1-1. While she was on the phone, she decided no law enforcement was needed.