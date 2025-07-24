Obituary: Don Sheldon

Donald Richard Sheldon (Don) left this world in the early afternoon on Sunday, July 20, 2025. He was at home with family and friends gathered to support him on to his next adventure.

Don was born on April 12, 1953 to Dick and Ruth Sheldon at the Ilwaco Hospital. Besides a short stint in Bend Oregon, he was a lifelong resident of Ocean Park. He attended Ocean Park School through 8th grade, and then Ilwaco High. After graduation, he attended Centralia Community College. Don was an Eagle Scout in Troop 44.

He participated in many sports throughout his life. He understood early on how valuable sports were in helping kids find their way in life. He coached youth sports for years and helped many kids get a good start in life. He was known for helping kids get the equipment they needed to be able to participate. Don worked at Surfside when they were first building the golf course and developed a special love for the game of golf starting at age 14. He played the game for the next 55 years. He won many championships across the West playing at both the Amateur and Pro-Am levels. The game became such a big part of his life, but the most joy came from helping kids learn and excel at the game. Don spent a lot of his younger years working in the family shellfish and fishing business. He worked in carpentry locally and in Bend Oregon, cut firewood, commercially harvested steamer clams, and worked on several fishing boats along the West Coast. In 1980 he took over operations of Art’s Tavern, now known as Doc’s in Ocean Park, from grandparents Doc and Ione. He had big shoes to fill after Doc’s tenure, but he stepped right into them and continued making Doc’s the great place it is today. He shepherded the business for many years, and was proud of all the pool, golf, basketball, softball, etc. teams that represented Doc’s over the years.

Don was a board member of the Taylor-Ocean Park Cemetery and worked hard at making the cemetery a proud part of the Ocean Park area. Many will remember being tapped on the shoulder to pitch in with rakes and shovels to keep the cemetery in top notch condition. He enjoyed years of fishing and hunting and was key in teaching many youngsters the finer points of meat shop etiquette and hunting social skills.

In 2022 Don had a disabling stroke that put him on a new path entertaining friends and family full time. With the help of his loving wife Jenny, he was able to live the best life possible. Their home became a haven for family and friends, and Don was never at a loss for companionship. He found new meanings in life and how precious family and friends are, and he never lost his mischievous personality. Don was a true North Beach Peninsula native and was well known for his involvement in support of our community. His help behind the scenes to those in need will never be wholly known as he was constantly doing the little things that make big differences in lives.

Don is survived by his wife Jenny, children Hannah (Brian) Long, Ashley (Matt) Wassmer, Michael (Tasha) Lambert, Kenneth (Darian) Sheldon and grandchildren Wyatt, Hayden, Riley, Hadley, Arlo, and Lucas. Other family includes his Mother Ruth Sheldon, brothers Rodger Sheldon and Brian (Marilyn) Sheldon, and many nieces, and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his father Dick Sheldon and brother Kenneth Alan Sheldon.

A service will be held Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea in Long Beach Washington, at 11 a.m. followed by a burial at Ocean Park cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at the Ocean Park Community Church at 26709 Vernon Avenue, Ocean Park, WA 98640.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Taylor-Ocean Park Cemetery at PO Box 1001, Ocean Park, WA 98640.