Mathis ends bid for Ilwaco mayor; endorses Hillard Published 6:58 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

ILWACO — Local businessman Michael Mathis announced last week that he was suspending his campaign for mayor, although his name will remain on the primary election ballot that began arriving in Ilwaco mailboxes this past weekend.

In a July 17 statement to the Observer, Mathis said that he was dropping out of the Ilwaco mayoral contest and was throwing his support behind Eddie Hillard, who is now the lone challenger in the race against Mike Cassinelli, the incumbent mayor.

“After careful consideration, I’ve come to the conclusion that my many other obligations and involvements will leave me stretched too thin to devote myself to the very important job of mayor of this lovely town,” said Mathis. “I’m therefore giving my full support to Eddie Hillard for Mayor of Ilwaco. He is very much aligned with my ideas and principles. I believe he is right for the future of Ilwaco.”

Mathis owns and operates Ship Wrecords and Moor, a records store in downtown Ilwaco. He worked in construction in the Portland area before moving to the area about eight years ago.

He is the second candidate to drop out of the race after the initial filing period closed in May. Former city councilor Don Berger dropped out of the race soon after filing week had ended, which was in time to have his name removed from the ballot. He, too, endorsed Hillard after ending his short-lived campaign.

Name will remain on primary election ballot

But with ballots for the Aug. 5 primary election being mailed out starting July 18, Mathis’s withdrawal came far too late for him to be dropped from the ballot. His name will still appear alongside Cassinelli’s and Hillard’s, but Mathis has asked voters not to check his box.

“Ilwaco is more than just where my business is, the peninsula is my forever home. This special town with its quaintness and community involvement is the best,” said Mathis. “Although we haven’t been ‘discovered’ yet, it’s definitely coming. Being prepared is key to our leadership. New ideas and new thinking is essential for the future.”