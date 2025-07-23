Motorcycle rider expected to lose leg following crash near Chinook Published 3:40 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

CHINOOK — A collision on US 101 at milepost 4 near Chinook sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital in serious condition. The collision happened at about 6:57 p.m. on July 22 as the rider and another vehicle were traveling northbound.

The rider, Dylan F. Alves, 28, of San Diego, California was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson Low Rider northbound behind a 2024 Hyundai Sonata with occupants who were also from California.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the Sonata stopped to turn left when it was struck on the rear by Alves.

Alves was airlifted to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in serious condition.

“It is our understanding that the motorcyclist was likely going to have one leg amputated due to the collision,” WSP Sgt. Bradford Moon said.

“It was a very unfortunate result of an accidental collision,” Moon added.

The cause of the accident has been preliminarily ruled “SPEED” and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been a factor. It is unclear if Alves was wearing a DOT-compliant motorcycle helmet.

The highway was blocked for accident response and investigation starting at 7:02 p.m. until around 10:34 p.m., when the Washington Department of Transportation said traffic was being allowed through in alternating directions.