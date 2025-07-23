Kelso Cascades baseball team bows out in regionals: Fishermen trio powers team down the stretch Published 3:44 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Kelso Cascades baseball team lines up before the team introduction last week. Local Ilwaco players including Corbin Johnson (16), Dylan Pelas (11) and Mark Ragan (14) competed on the team over the last two months, helping the team go 16-9 overall before losing in the regional round.

KELSO — The Kelso Cascades, a regional Babe Ruth League all-star team, capped their summer baseball schedule winning two of their final three games last week fueled by local talent.

The Cascades (16-9) won five of their final six games, including beating Calgary Blues 2-1 on Tuesday, then topping the Cheyenne Mustangs 12-7 on Wednesday, July 16, led by Ilwaco junior Corbin Johnson(16). Johnson (16) drove in six runs on two hits, including a deep blast to center field in the second inning, scoring three runs. It’s believed to be the first — or among the first — home runs ever by an Ilwaco player at Rister Stadium, located in Kelso.

“It was a good week (for the team),” said Johnson, who was joined by Ilwaco teammates Dylan Pelas (11) and Mark Ragan (14), key contributors to the team success all summer, which includes area high school players ages 16 to 18.

“They all showed up and played well.”

Following a successful baseball team that took the Fishermen to the opening round of the 2B state tournament in May, the Ilwaco trio joined the regional Kelso Cascade team in June, where they would play 25 games (going 16-9) over the next six weeks before eventually falling to the Mavericks 2-1 in the regional round on July 17.

Johnson, Pelas and Ragan will next suit up for the Fishermen football team this fall, hopeful to to build on the success from last season, where Ilwaco surged to a 5-0 start.

“I’m ready for the football season,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to see how it goes.”