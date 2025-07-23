Incumbent, challenger vying for Ilwaco mayor post: Candidates separated by multi-generational gap Published 4:06 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Mike Cassinelli, left, and Eddie Hillard are running for Ilwaco mayor.

ILWACO — What was once a field of four candidates has now been whittled down to just two, with the announcement from Michael Mathis on July 17 that he was ending his campaign (see related story elsewhere in the July 23 issue).

While incumbent Mayor Mike Cassinelli and challenger Eddie Hillard are the only candidates still actively running to be the next mayor of Ilwaco, their names — alongside Mathis’s — will still appear on the primary election ballot that began arriving in Ilwaco mailboxes last weekend. It is one of just two races throughout all of Pacific County appearing on the Aug. 5 ballot.

Cassinelli, 82, is seeking his second consecutive term as mayor and fourth overall, after previously serving from 2009-17 before winning election again in 2021. He retired after working as an electrician for 54 years with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 48, and has owned and operated the Coho Sally charter boat at the Port of Ilwaco for 53 years.

Hillard, 24, is challenging Cassinelli for the four-year mayoral term. He is the owner of Drop Anchor Seafood & Grill in Long Beach and established the restaurant, formerly a Dooger’s location, after graduating from Ilwaco High School in 2019. He also served two years as treasurer of the high school’s ASB and participated in the Running Start program at Clatsop Community College.

Both of the remaining active candidates agreed to participate in a questionnaire with the Observer. Their full written responses, which have only been edited for grammar and clarity, can be seen below.

Chinook Observer: Why are you running to serve as mayor of Ilwaco, and what makes you qualified?

Mike Cassinelli: I am running for another term so I can maintain partnerships within the community that enhance and maintain our economic growth. I also wish to help preserve the fragile ecology of our coastal region. My knowledge, many years of experience and proven success as a manager make me the best candidate for Ilwaco’s mayor again this year.

Eddie Hillard: I’m running for mayor because Ilwaco has my heart and it deserves leadership that works to bridge differences and bring fresh energy to our community. Growing up as a local Eagle Scout, this community taught me that true leadership means serving others and stepping up to take responsibility for the future we’re building together. Now, as an adult and owner of Drop Anchor, I have developed invaluable skills in financial management, team development, long term planning and bringing the right people together to get the job done. Ilwaco thrives when neighbors come together, so I’m stepping forward not just to lead, but to listen, unite our ideas and accomplish good things for our town’s future.

Observer: What do you believe is a critical issue facing the city of Ilwaco, and how would you try and go about addressing it if elected?

Cassinelli: A critical issue for the city right now is the maintenance of the Community Building where the Timberland Library is located. The building has some dry rot that needs to be addressed. It needs to be painted. Its heating and air conditioning units need to be upgraded or replaced. It will need a new roof when the rooftop HVAC units are replaced. I am experienced in finding grant funding so those costs won’t be a burden on the taxpayer.

Hillard: A 50% property tax hike was floated this year. Ilwaco, like many municipalities, is facing financial challenges as costs rise faster than revenue can grow. Ilwaco needs to generate revenue to help this community thrive and grow. However, the first step should be disciplined financial management, including a top-to-bottom deep review during our next budget cycle. We need to increase the success of our local businesses to boost sales tax income for the city. As an administration, we must tighten our own belt before asking our residents to open their pockets — we all want to see Ilwaco flourish, but not at the cost of making housing even more unaffordable.

Observer: How should the city government better support ongoing efforts to revitalize economic development in the downtown area?

Cassinelli: I was asked by a group of Ilwaco citizens to form an economic revitalization committee to encourage economic development of the downtown core. That was done in 2022. I continue to support the committee and provide resources when I can, such as those gained by my membership on the [Pacific County] Economic Development Council. For example, I was able to point them to a helpful revitalization study that was created by graduate students at the University of Washington for the city of Raymond.

Hillard: Downtown revitalization begins with outreach and relationships. Regularly connecting with our local business owners to discuss their challenges, opportunities and ideas will help shape the city’s economic priorities and help keep busy business owners informed. Supporting our Downtown Ilwaco Revitalization Committee (DIRC) with their projects and year-round events will also help to attract residents and visitors to our local businesses. I would propose establishing a ‘Mayor’s Roundtable’ with downtown business owners to ensure that communication is constant and that their ideas and challenges are always at the forefront of the city’s economic strategy.

Observer: Pacific County, especially on the peninsula, is facing a crunch for more housing for workers and families. What policies should Ilwaco adopt to increase its stock of affordable housing?

Cassinelli: Pacific County is in the process of adopting its Housing Allocation Plan, which will identify the required number of units needed throughout the cities and the county. Ilwaco will be updating its housing element to determine how many units can be put in place during its 2027 Periodic Update to the Master Plan to reflect the target housing goals identified by the county’s plan. Last year, graduate students at the University of Washington did a housing study for the city of Ilwaco that will be utilized for the housing element to help determine how many units can be put in place, as well as how accessory dwelling units fit into the current dynamics of the city of Ilwaco.

Hillard: Access to affordable housing is one of Ilwaco’s greatest barriers to long-term growth — for families, workers, retirees and our local businesses. Developing solutions to this issue can be significantly costly, so researching public-private partnerships and nonprofit initiatives to help expand much needed funding/grant opportunities could be a great direction to look to help ease that burden. Additionally, strengthening relationships with local contractors and developers would help us identify and adjust any lags in our processes while making sure projects are done correctly the first time.

Observer: What is an important infrastructure project needed in Ilwaco right now, and why?

Cassinelli: A very important project facing Ilwaco right now is replacing its water meters. The existing old-school meters are well beyond their useful life. The new meters will, for example, have features that locate leaks more efficiently. Over the last year, the city has been working with [the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program] to close funding on a 40-year, 4% interest loan to purchase and install these more efficient meters.

Hillard: Ilwaco has been incorporated for nearly 135 years, and while we work to maintain and update our water and sewer utilities, regulations evolve and so must our utility infrastructure. It is essential that we protect the Indian Creek Reservoir that our city sources our drinking water from to ensure we can continually provide residents with clean and safe water. We also must continue to upgrade our treatment operations to run as reliably and efficiently as possible. Taking steps to secure our utility infrastructure not only keeps our community healthy but also can help to reduce long-term operational costs.

Observer: Why should Ilwaco voters elect you to serve as mayor?

Cassinelli: Vote for me for mayor because I will continue to do everything in my power to upgrade the quality of life for the citizens of Ilwaco and Pacific County. I care deeply and share important values with Ilwaco residents, and I want to continue to help manage the growth and future of our wonderful rural city.

Hillard: Elect me because I’m not just running for mayor — I’m running to be your neighbor who happens to serve in City Hall. I bring the energy to inspire our younger residents to get involved while respecting and valuing the wisdom of those who’ve built this community. Ilwaco’s future depends on fresh energy, open communication and real transparency, and as mayor I will listen, learn and lead with integrity. I am asking you to vote “Eddie Hillard for Mayor of Ilwaco” so together we can build an Ilwaco that honors our charm and past while embracing our bright future.