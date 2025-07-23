County residents mark ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ day Published 3:47 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Ilwaco High School drummers provided percussion for a July 17 rally. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Indivisible Pacific County co-founder/leader Diane Ziel participated in a pro-democracy rally in Raymond last week. PHOTOS BY GLENN ALTHOFF 3/3 Swipe or click to see more A line of marchers make their way from downtown Raymond to the U.S. Highway 101-State Route 6 roundabout.

RAYMOND — The group Indivisible Pacific County acted on their tagline of “One County, Indivisible” on Thursday afternoon, July 17, when community members across the county joined forces for a rally along U.S. Highway 101 in Raymond. According to organizers, around 70 citizens marched through downtown Raymond, ending by rounding the roundabout and rejoining the rally group.

The march led by Indivisible Pacific County co-founder/leader Jesse Gordon included residents of all ages, carrying flags and signs featuring current and rising new progressive activists and leaders. Chants included, “Who Are We? Pacific Coun-ty!” And “One County! Indivisible!” The march was made even more buoyant with the participation of the Ilwaco High School drumline.

Local residents were joined by friendly visitors from Rural Lewis County Indivisibles.

Indivisible Pacific County co-founder/leader Diane Ziel said, “Our democracy is under attack — and we won’t stay silent while extremist politicians try to eliminate our rights and erase our voices.” She continued, “As AOC has often stated, ‘Courage is contagious.’”

You can learn more and get involved with Indivisible Pacific County through Facebook or on their website at indivisiblepacificcounty.org.

Nationally, the Good Trouble National Day of Action saw an estimated 150,000 people signed up for more than 1,600 rallies across all 50 states and international locations.

“Good Trouble Lives On was a national day of nonviolent action to respond to the attacks posed on civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people,” according to organizers.