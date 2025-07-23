2025 Sandsations: Team Mai Tai ‘Pinball Wizard’ wins top prize Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

1/6 Swipe or click to see more A Green Man-inspired sand sculpture by artist Jim Butler, of Olympia, was among the eye-catching works of art at the 2025 Sandsations event in Long Beach. 2/6 Swipe or click to see more Saffron Smith, 8, of Vancouver, gets a photo taken with a mermaid during Sandsations. 3/6 Swipe or click to see more Daily ‘Sand Academy’ sculpting lessons prompted aspiring sand artists to create their own castles each day, with competitions and contests among kids, family and ‘master’ categories. 4/6 Swipe or click to see more Four days of sandy fun culminated in the team sculpture master competition on Saturday, July 19, where team Mai Tai took home first place and the cash prize with their ‘Pinball Wizard’ sand sculpture. 5/6 Swipe or click to see more Crowds browse the master category sand sculptures. 6/6 Swipe or click to see more Team Form Finders took second place with their sprawling bigfoot-inspired beach scene.

LONG BEACH — It starts with simple ingredients — just sand and water — but once mixed with the ingenuity and imagination of a handful of artists, the results can be complex and compelling.

Four days of sandy fun culminated in the team sculpture master competition on Saturday, July 19, at the 2025 annual Sandsations event in Long Beach, where team Mai Tai took home first place and the cash prize with their ‘Pinball Wizard’ sand sculpture, followed by runner-up team Form Finders, with their sprawling bigfoot-inspired beach scene.

The festival kicked off Wednesday, July 16, with the buildup and start of construction of sand sculptures along Bolstad Avenue.

Meanwhile, daily ‘Sand Academy’ sculpting lessons prompted aspiring sand artists to create their own castles each day, with competitions and contests among kids, family and ‘master’ categories.

Preview sculptures were placed around Long Beach leading up to the event, including at North Beach Tavern, Port of Ilwaco and Snow Peak Campfield.

Music from Perfectly Imperfect and The Rogue Trio serenaded attendees along Bolstad Avenue before crowds gathered around the pavilion along with dozens of sand sculpture competition participants where pirate-impersonator Jack Sparrow presented the awards.

2025 Sandsations award winners:

Masters

First place: Team Mai Tai

Second place: Team Form Finders

Youth contest

Future Architect Award: Miles Paul

Judges Choice: Centerstage SeaStars

Team Spirit: Oceanside Builders

Sand Academy Instructor Award: Oceanside Creatures

Team contest

First place: Sand Boxers

Second place: Sand Sculptures