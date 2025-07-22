Three cited in recreational crabbing bust Published 10:07 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Most of these female Dungeness Crab were returned to the ocean alive following a WDFW bust.

LONG BEACH — Following up on a tip, Washington Fish and Wildlife Officer Paul Jacobson investigated three subjects at Beards Hollow who were allegedly taking undersized and female crab.

The reporting party stated the crab were hidden in containers in the grass behind their camp. Jacobson located the camp and observed the coolers. When questioned, the suspects denied having caught any crab. Jacobson initially did not let them know he had already observed the crab hidden in the grass, but he then explained witnesses reported the stashed crab and advised them to go and get them.

One subject brought out only half of the crab and assured Jacobson it was all he had. He was instructed to go and get his second cooler. In total, the three harvested 99 undersized crab, with all but one being females. The one male crab was undersized, so none of the 99 crab were legally harvested. In addition, one subject did not have a fishing license.

Legally, Long Beach area harvesters may retain six males measuring six inches at a minimum. It is unlawful to keep any female or undersized crab.

All three received violations for unlawful recreation fishing in the 1st degree, two received failing to submit catch for inspection citations, and an unlawful recreational fishing in the 2nd degree will be issued to the subject that had no license.

WDFW did not name the individuals in its statement about the case.

The crab was seized, and most were able to be returned to the water alive.

Jacobson received back up from the Long Beach Police Department deputy chief and several Washington state park rangers.