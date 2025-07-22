PUD fiber project finished in east bay Published 9:56 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held July 16 in Bay Center to celebrate the completion of the east bay broadband internet project. General Manager Marc Wilson and PUD Commissioner Pam Hickey led the event, joined by PUD staff. Community partners and retail service providers were also in attendance, including representatives from the Pacific County Economic Development Council; North Sky Communications (project contractor); CresComm; Silver Star Telecom; and Wahkiakum West. Lightcurve, also a provider, was involved in the project but was unable to attend. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The project area is highlighted on a map.

BAY CENTER — “A major milestone in improving digital infrastructure in Pacific County,” is how the Public Utility District describes completion of its broadband construction build on the east side of Willapa Bay.

Funded through a competitive grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce Public Works Board (PWB), the project is designed to bring high-speed fiber-to-the-home internet access to unserved and underserved areas between Bone River and Lynn Point along U.S. Highway 101 — including the communities of Wilson Point, Bay Center and Nemah.

Awarded in October 2021, the grant enabled PUD to partner with North Sky Communications, which began construction in February 2024 and completed final fiber splicing this June.

The project ensures that every residence within the project area now has access to high-speed fiber broadband, according to a PUD statement. While the grant does not mandate homeowners to take service, it ensures that fiber infrastructure is in place for future connectivity. Each home within the project boundary has been equipped with a fiber enclosure, typically mounted near the electric meter.

“This project is a significant step forward for the region,” said General Manager Marc Wilson. “It brings the modern infrastructure our residents need to fully participate in the digital world—from remote work to education to telehealth.”

PUD said it thanks “all project partners, community members and staff who made this achievement possible. With this buildout completed, residents in the project area are now empowered to connect, thrive, and grow in a digital-first economy.”