PAPA cast embraces musical challenge: Sondheim’s music tests theater troupe Published 9:27 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more The cast of the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists’ production of “Into The Woods” poses for a curtain call. The show features the music of Stephen Sondheim and blends more than four fairytales by the Brothers Grimm. The show, at the Fort Columbia theater in Chinook, is directed by Jerr Harding. It continues for three more weekends. PATRICK WEBB PHOTOS 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Genice Normand, left, and Brandy Larsen take turns playing the witch in the PAPA production of “Into The Woods.” They are pictured making life uncertain for Kurt Owens, who portrays the Mysterious Man. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Brandy Larsen

CHINOOK — When leaders at the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists, chose this year’s summer musical, they knew they faced a challenge.

“Into The Woods” features some of Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim’s most intricate music.

Director Jerr Harding appreciates his cast’s work to master the songs.

“It’s difficult to perform, because he likes to ‘mix it up’ and do some things that are out of the normal,” Harding said.

“The vocals come in when you don’t expect them, and don’t when you do expect them. And he plays with the keys. You kind of have to let go of preconceived ideas about where the music goes.”

Assisting greatly with the musical direction is Brandy Larsen; Bayle Giliga works backstage to keep the music on track.

Larsen has been a vocal coach with school drama productions in Astoria and Warrenton for 10 years. She also plays a witch, and her college-age daughter, Aria, portrays Cinderella.

Brandy Larsen is a fan of Sondheim’s music. “It is filled with a multitude of layers,” she said, noting this fits with one of the play’s themes about the “grass always appearing greener elsewhere.”

“I feel like it is like human life — we all are presented with choices and things that we have to do in life. And we make those choices, and when we get what we want we want more.”

“Into the Woods” blends characters from four Grimm fairytales including “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Rapunzel” and “Cinderella.”

Larsen said Sondheim provides music to suit each.

“Even in the orchestrations and the music you can feel things for each character,” Larsen said. ”It is a depth that is incredible. … It is just beautiful!”

The play continues at the theater at Fort Columbia. Remaining performances are 7 p.m. July 25-26, Aug. 1-2, 8-9; and 2 p.m. July 27, Aug. 3 and 10. A Washington State Parks Discover Pass is not needed to park at the fort for the show.

COMPLETE INFORMATION

“Into The Woods”

Peninsula Association of Performing Artists

A musical by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Jerr Harding

Fort Columbia theater, 475 Highway 101, Chinook, Wash.

7 p.m. July 25-26, Aug. 1-2, 8-9; 2 p.m. July 27, Aug. 3 and 10.

Tickets $16-24, online at www.papatheater.com

Open seating available at Okie’s Sentry Market in Ocean Park.

A Discover Pass is not needed to gain access to park at the theater.