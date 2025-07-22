Museum hosts model train enthusiasts Published 9:51 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

A big model train display was set up at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum.

Dean Mead, right, and his helper, Will Kulm, worked with Donna Mead to bring their Lego train set to the 2025 Clamshell Railroad Days at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco during the weekend. The event was hosted by the Peninsula Model Railroad Club and included enthusiasts from clubs in Kelso and the greater Seattle area who set up their train layouts and allowed visitors to play with them. PATRICK WEBB PHOTO