Jimmy-Boy Thompson performs at July 27 Sunday Vespers

Sunday, July 27, will mark Jim Thompson’s debut performance at the Summer Oysterville Music Vespers series.

OYSTERVILLE — Jimmy-Boy Thompson is the headliner for the July 27 Sunday Vespers.

Although Thompson is new to the music scene here in Southwest Washington, he brings with him a lifetime of musical experience. Starting at age 12, he set his focus on guitar, both acoustic and electric, and played in a number of fledgling, and later established, bands in the San Francisco Bay Area in the 1970s and 80s. From there it was on to the road houses of Alaska and to the county fairs of rural Minnesota. His direction has always been constant: to write, record and perform music that reflects his own personal musical vision. Vespers participants will be treated to a sampling on Sunday.

Pastor Steven Kovach will open the service with a few words for quiet contemplation followed by Oysterville Storyteller Sydney Stevens’ presentation of the traditional “Oysterville Moment.” Organist Ferrill Hornsby will be playing the organ for the congregational hymn-singing during which ushers Tucker Wachsmuth and Valerie Harrison will pass the collection baskets, with the proceeds earmarked for the continuing upkeep and maintenance of the church.

Oysterville’s Sunday Vesper Services begin at 3 p.m. and the public is invited to “come as you are” to these free, inspirational music services which have been a hallmark of the Historic Oysterville Church for more than 40 years. The Music Vespers series are sponsored by the Oysterville Restoration Foundation and organized by Sue and Bill Svendsen of the Peninsula Arts Center in Long Beach.