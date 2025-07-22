Ilwaco Artwalk: Sunday event showcases variety Published 9:32 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more This collage is one of the items on display at the ArtWell Studio in Ilwaco. The theme of the instruction program at the studio is to use art to support wellness. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Don Nisbett’s art includes water creatures like this one as well as romanticized and realistic watercolors of icons like the Cape Disappointment lighthouse. His work includes acrylics, glass paintings and products made from his art in the studio. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more "Majestic Tangle" acrylic painting by Greg Gorham

The Ilwaco Art Walk is back July 27 for its monthly showcase of local creations. Participating galleries are open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month, May through September. Venues include downtown Ilwaco, as well as galleries and businesses along the waterfront at the Port of Ilwaco.

This month’s Art Walk dovetails with the beginning of a month-long exhibit coordinated by Marie Powell called “Oysterville, Pearl of the Peninsula.”

It features Powell’s work plus art by Anna Lee Larimore, Gregory Gorham, Penny Treat and Luisa Mack, all displayed at two adjoining galleries, the Marie Powell Gallery and Luisa Mack Jewelry and Art, both at 177 Howerton Ave. S.E., Ilwaco in the Port of Ilwaco.

An opening reception is planned 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 27. The art will remain on exhibit until Sept. 6. Work by Susan Spence, David Campiche and Martie Kilmer also is on display. Refreshments will be served.

Here are the other Art Walk participants:

Don Nisbett Art Gallery, 167 Howerton Way S.E., Ilwaco — Family friendly gallery on the waterfront at the Port of Ilwaco featuring watercolors, acrylics and hand painted glassware by artist Don Nisbett. Prints, cards, tiles and other products made in-house are available. Every piece of art comes with a story, too. Refreshments served.

Artwell Studio — ArtWell.studio will be curating client works in a window at 122 Lake St., between First and Williams. Mixed-media work will reflect creativity as a healing process. Refreshments will be served. There will be information about workshops at The Artisan Building, 114 Main St. S.W. ArtWell empowers individuals to use art to support their wellness. Art wellness groups and one-on-one sessions are provided in person or online for youth and adults. There is a focus on creating a safe, inclusive environment.

NW Leather & Grace at Skywater Gallery, 139 Howerton Way S.E. Ilwaco — Chris and Jasmine Riley expanded from their location in Longview. They offer products are designed, created and inspired in the Pacific Northwest, describing them as “hand-crafted pieces made from leather — with a modern twist.”

Ilwaco Art Works, 109 First Ave. N., Ilwaco — A community ceramics studio and art gallery featuring and selling pottery from local, regional and national artists, as well as offering classes in hand building and wheel throwing for all ages and skill levels.

J Brunner Photography, 161 Howerton Way S.E., Ilwaco — Idyllic representations of Cape Disappointment and Pacific Northwest scenes by photographer J Brunner, plus work by artist Karen Brazeau of Long Beach.

Time Enough Books, 157 Howerton Way S.E., Ilwaco – Featuring a broad selection of book genres including many authors from the Pacific Northwest.

• Look for more details of the “Oysterville, Pearl of the Peninsula” exhibit in this week’s edition of Coast Weekend.