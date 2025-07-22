Community Events Published 10:03 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Author Jan Bono plans July 26 booksigning

LONG BEACH — A book release party for “The Freedom of the Day: Everyday Silver Linings” by Long Beach author Jan Bono will be at the BOLD Gallery, 711 N. Pacific Ave, in Long Beach 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26. Books will be on sale for $25, cash only. A free poetry chapbook will be given for every beverage bought at BOLD during the event.

Cape D concert features Bruce Thomas Smith

CAPE D — On Saturday, July 26 at 7 p.m., Cape Disappointment State Park welcomes Bruce Thomas Smith to the Waikiki stage. He is a songwriter, singer and guitar slinger who plays rock-n-roll, folk and Texas blues. These free summertime performances are situated in an outdoor amphitheater, shows are family friendly, and seating is limited, so bring a chair. North Head Lighthouse is open daily for tours, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through August, with tours happening every 15 minutes. The Fort Columbia Interpretive Center and the Fort Columbia Commander’s House are open to the public from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Guided tours of Battery 246 are available Friday to Sunday. Fort Columbia State Park itself is open every day from 8 a.m. to dusk.

Willapa Harbor Festival coming up

RAYMOND — The Willapa Harbor Festival is the first weekend of August. Events include a parade at noon Aug. 2. Floats will line up between Deep River Dental, 416 Fourth St., in Raymond, and the Public Utility District at 405 Duryea St. Raymond Firefighters Association will host their sixth annual pancake breakfast at the Raymond Fire Department, 212 Commercial St. from 8 a.m to 11 a.m. Donations of $8 will be accepted.

Willapa Harbor Night Out

RAYMOND — Willapa Harbor Night Out, a police and community partnership event, takes place 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Riverfront Park near the Carriage Museum in Raymond. There will be food, entertainment, booths, music and a bouncy house. Details online at willapaharbor.org.

Regatta Square Block Party

ASTORIA — Columbia Memorial Hospital (CMH) will host the Regatta Square Block Party again this year during the 2025 Astoria Regatta festival. The block party will be held at the public parking lot on 12th Street, between Duane and Exchange Streets, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9. People can enjoy the event before and after the Grand Land Parade finishes in downtown Astoria. Regatta Square keeps the fun going under the sun and will include a live DJ, free kids’ zone with inflatables, a Medix Ambulance to check out, face painting, caricatures, a BBQ family-friendly lunch for sale, and a health fair featuring your local CMH medical experts and community organizations. Visit astoriaregatta.com for more information on the Astoria Regatta and its weekend event schedule.

PAPA presents “Into the Woods”

FORT COLUMBIA — Join the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists, PAPA, for an adventure “Into The Woods” weekends through Aug. 10 — Fridays 7 p.m., Saturdays 7 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m. No Discover Pass required when attending this event. Tickets available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park (open seating only) and online at Papatheater.com (all seating options). More information at papatheater.com.

Ilwaco High School annual alumni picnic

LONG BEACH — The Ilwaco High School annual alumni picnic — the 33rd in this tradition — is set for Saturday, Aug. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cranberry Museum, 2907 Pioneer Road, Long Beach. The IHS band and boosters will be serving a hamburger/hot dog meal during the reunion to raise funds for the band — $677 was generated last year.

Registration open for Great Columbia Crossing

Registration is now open for the 2025 Great Columbia Crossing 10K Run/Walk across the Astoria Bridge, which takes place Oct. 12. Event participants must pre-register for the event to participate. The cost to register is $50, which goes up to $55 on Sept. 3. The race caps at 3,500 in-person participants. Registration includes a race bib with chip timing, free parking in Astoria and the Port of Chinook, with shuttle bus service to the start of the race at the Dismal Nitch Rest Area. Registration includes finish-line refreshments and water, and 5-10 Clam Bucks. Custom-designed 2025 finisher medals will be handed out on race day at the finish line. For details, and to register, go to tinyurl.com/25ColumbiaCrossing.

