Animal Shelter Report: A couple pets wait to give you lots of love Published 10:14 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Meet Major: Our trail-loving gentleman!

Major just got back from the adventure of a lifetime, a road trip to Montana with his favorite volunteer! For three glorious weeks, Major camped, hiked, and explored the great outdoors, and he absolutely thrived. He was a perfect gentleman on the trails, calmly sitting to let horses pass and greeting every hiker and dog with kindness and confidence.

During the trip, Major also stayed in a home with two other dogs and children, and showed us just how beautifully he can settle in (he is still “no cats”). He was respectful, affectionate, and happy to be part of a pack. We’ve now seen what we long suspected: Major is more than ready for a home environment.

He’s back at the shelter now, but we’d love to find a foster or permanent home where he can continue to blossom. He’s been with us a long time, and this new glimpse of his potential has made us even more eager to find him a loving place to land.

Hello Sweetie!

Adopted from the shelter in 2016, Sweetie was recently returned to us as her person could no longer care for her. Now, this gentle girl is hoping someone new will open their heart and home to her.

As her name suggests, Sweetie is just that, an incredibly sweet, quiet, and tender soul. She’s a senior cat who enjoys the simple comforts: a soft blanket, a warm sunbeam, and the reassuring touch of a kind hand. Though a little confused and unsure after such a big life change, she still leans into affection and is slowly starting to relax again in our care. Her gentle purrs and soft nuzzles show us there’s still so much love in her heart to give.

Sweetie would thrive in a calm, quiet home where she can settle in at her own pace and spend her golden years in peace. She doesn’t ask for much, just a cozy place to nap, a little companionship, and someone who sees the beauty in an older cat who still has a lot of love left to share.

If you have room in your home for either Major or Sweetie, go to beachpets.com.

We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.

View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.