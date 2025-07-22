A Look Back In Time: July Published 9:37 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Early photo of trollers at the Ilwaco port, CPHM 1984.239 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Kids having fun at Peninsula camp CPHM 2006.054

July Happenings in History

July 3, 1937: American pilot Amelia Earhart, was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic and to fly solo from Hawaii to California. She perished during a flight from New Guinea to Howland Island over the Pacific Ocean on July 3, 1937.

July 16, 1969: The Apollo 11 Lunar landing mission began with a liftoff from Kennedy Space Center at 9:37 a.m.

July 20, 1969: A global audience watched on television as Apollo 11 Astronaut Neil Armstrong took his first step onto the moon. As he stepped onto the moon’s surface he proclaimed, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Local Pages

July 1, 1976, Chinook Observer: Local Trollers Sail Into Contempt of Federal Court

“It was a little past 9 a.m. last Saturday morning when David Cadwell decided it was about time he went fishing. To be specific, he was going trolling for salmon, a type of fishing forbidden by the Washington State Department of Fisheries on orders of Federal District Court Judge Robert Belloni. The judge thinks by closing the trolling season until July 1, he will protect the upper river salmon…But Cadwell, secretary of the Ilwaco local of the West Coast Trollers Association (WCTA), starting out of the Ilwaco basin in his fishing vessel Lorraine D, didn’t agree with the closure. When he got out of the basin, it was evident that others went along with his thinking, Twenty-eight other trollers were right behind him, headed for the fishing grounds and possible contempt of federal court citations.

At around 2 p.m. the fleet of fishing boats took their catch to Jessie’s and Kaskso’s a total of 40 coho. National Marine Fisheries agents had taken pictures of their boats from the air, registering their identification while they fished, and Department of Fisheries patrol officers noted who delivered fish and what fish buyers accepted them…On Monday, as many of the fishermen that could be found were served with show cause orders instructing them to come before U.S. Magistrate George Juba in Portland on Thursday, July 1, at 2 p.m. to show cause why they should not be found in contempt of federal court. If guilty, the trollers and the fish buyers could be fined $1,000. each and given up to six-month jail sentences.

We Had to Do It – We got the word from our lawyer (WCTA lawyer) that we had to go fishing to test the case, said Cadwell this week. I checked with the other fishermen to see who would go and we set the time to coincide with Westport trollers going out. I started out and kept on going. It looked real fine. There were men all over the docks taking pictures. I was real happy with the turnout…We would have lost that part of the season if we had done nothing. Noted Cadwell. We had to have our voice heard. He explained that the closure would produce serious economic problems with not only trollers and their families, but with the economy of the entire area, if not challenged…He said leadership now is swinging toward supporting the development of private industry fishing programs by large corporations, which he feels might mean the death of the independent fishermen. Its in the wind, said Cadwell about the growing interest by private industry toward taking over the control of fisheries. It will take strong backing to change the thinking of those in high government circles.

Blockage

According to U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Commander James Cushman, the trollers were peaceful even during a surprise blockage of the Ilwaco Port entrance early Thursday morning, June 24. The Cape Disappointment commander said rumors had reached him about a possible blockade of the entrance as a protest of Judge Belloni’s injunction closing the troll season against a lower court ruling and against a decision affirming the lower court by the Washington State Supreme Court…The blockade, using about 15 troll boats, started forming about 4 a.m. When strung out across the entrance, the boats prevented charter and private pleasure craft from leaving… All the trollers were extremely reasonable, said Commander Cushman. We told them the blockade was against federal law. I think all of us had sympathy for the trollers’ situation, but we had to enforce our position. They didn’t want to hurt anyone, but wanted to get their message across and they did.”

Note: One of the reasons for the barricade was in response to the Boldt decision and lower court rulings as well as the fact that sanctions and penalties were only being enforced against the commercial fishermen and not against sport fishermen and charters.

July 20, 1923, The Ilwaco Tribune: Local Kids to Camp at Loomis Station, Regular Fellows Will Do Joe Knowles Stunt, Camp Will be Pitched on Loomis Lake Under Direction of Rev. F.L. Pedersen – Begins Monday

“Camps for boys and girls will be run during the next four weeks under the auspices of the local church.

The site, known as Camp Gris, at the head of Loomis lake has been selected. It is dry, well sheltered and good water is available. Tents are being loaned by Mr. Anton Lundquist, Mrs. Carl Brown and others. Transportation is being donated by Mr. A.T. Samuels, Mr. Ed Hawkins, Mr. McAfee and others. To reach the Camp, take the train to Klipsan Beach, walk half a mile south on the track, then west about four hundred feet of the camp by going via Klipsan Beach, then south alongside the track.

The first camp will be for the younger boys of Ilwaco. It is limited to twelve boys. Mr. and Mrs. Pedersen will be in charge. There will be another man in camp every night. Each boy is bringing some food and one dollar in cash so that the expense is kept to the minimum. The dates are July 23-30. The boys will come in to attend the Sunday school picnic.

All camps are of the between Sundays sort. The second camp will be held July 30 to August 4 and is for the Keladi Camp Fire Circle, Mrs. McAfee in charge. The third camp, August 6-10 is for the Alawak Camp Fire Circle, Mrs. Pedersen in charge. The fourth camp, August 13-18 if for boys of Seaview. Mr. Pedersen in charge…

All during the month of August, Reverend Fred. L. Pedersen expects to be a fairly busy man. He will establish a camp near Loomis station and during the month will take out four different camping parties for a week’s outing.

The first bunch to go will be about a dozen young boys, ranging in ages from 10 to 15 years; and after their week is over if Fred is still going strong he will fill the camp up with junior camp fire girls. Following this will come the camp for elder girls and boys in succession.

He wishes to secure two large tents for use at the camp, and anyone having such tents, or knowing of them will confer a favor upon Mr. Pedersen by telling where they may be found.

The camp will be pitched near the Perry Graham home at Loomis station, where it will be easy of access and where the campers will be close to the ocean. He is now mapping out a regular schedule of daily events for camp and will give the young folks the time of their lives.

Mesdames McAfee and Mumford will be in charge of the girl’s camp.”