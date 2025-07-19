Strong fundraising for Gluesenkamp Perez to begin 2026 cycle: Rest of the field remains unsettled Published 2:53 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez greets one of the evening’s more junior attendees as she doles out coleslaw at the 97th annual crab feed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ballots for the 2026 primary election don’t hit mailboxes until nearly a year from now, but U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez’s campaign has wasted little time in working to separate itself financially from any challengers — most assuredly from her right, and possibly her left — that will put their names forward for what is again likely to be one of the most hotly contested races in the country.

According to the most recent quarterly report filed with the Federal Election Commission, the campaign for Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Skamania) raised about $1.57 million in the first six months of 2025 and had nearly $1.12 million in its coffers as of July 1. The campaign raised some $905,000 over the previous three months.

Thus far, just over $915,000 of the total funds the congresswoman’s campaign has brought in this year has come directly from individual donors. Nearly $280,000 has come via contributions from political committees and PACs, such as those headed up by unions, trade and industry associations, issue and advocacy groups, and campaign accounts or “leadership” PACs associated with fellow House Democrats.

In this most recent quarterly report, Gluesenkamp Perez’s campaign reported receiving donations from committees and PACs aligned with unions that included the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), International Union of Operating Engineers, International Association of Fire Fighters, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Allied Pilots Association, and Utility Workers Union of America.

Contributions received from trade and professional associations included the National Marine Manufacturers Association, American Bankers Association, National Alliance of Forest Owners, Associated General Contractors of America, Auto Care Association, National Community Pharmacists Association, American Academy of Dermatology, National Wooden Pallet and Container Association, and Southeastern Lumber Manufacturers Association.

Committees and PACs advocating for specific issues or causes that donated to the congresswoman’s campaign includes the pro-LGBTQ Human Rights Campaign, pro-Israel American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and anti-animal cruelty Animal Wellness Action. The campaign also received a donation from End Citizens United, a PAC that supports reversing the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission and is focused on pushing larger campaign donations out of politics.

Fellow members of the House Democratic Caucus have also contributed to Gluesenkamp Perez’s campaign, including the leadership PACs associated with Reps. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Pete Aguilar of California, the second- and third-highest ranking Democrats in the House, respectively. Donations were also received from campaign accounts or PACs associated with fellow Washington Reps. Suzan DelBene and Rick Larsen.

Light totals for other candidates

Two other candidates — one Republican and one Democrat — have officially declared their candidacies for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District thus far, but reported light donations in their most recent filings.

The campaign for Antony Barran, a local Republican who owns an oyster farm in Willapa Bay, reported raising about $9,200 since recently declaring his candidacy. Democrat Brent Hennrich, a former movie theater technician from Vancouver who also ran for the seat in the 2022 primary, raised less than $7,400 since launching his campaign from Gluesenkamp Perez’s left.

More formidable challengers — and fundraisers — may soon be announcing runs of their own, however. According to the Washington State Standard, State Sen. John Braun (R-Centralia), Senate Republican Leader in Olympia, was recruited by the National Republican Congressional Committee and could formally announce his candidacy as soon as this week. A 19th District legislator, state Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen), who also chairs the Washington State Republican Party, also told the news outlet that he was “looking at it.”

One person who apparently won’t be running in the primary this time next summer is Joe Kent, the Trump-backed Republican who twice ran for the seat and twice lost in the general election to Gluesenkamp Perez. Kent was appointed by Trump earlier this year to be director of the National Counterterrorism Center, but has yet to be confirmed.