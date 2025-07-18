Bradford Loomis brings ‘Rhythm & Roots’ to July 20 Oysterville Music Vespers Published 2:34 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

The old-fashioned simplicity of the Oysterville Church draws more than 10,000 visitors a year to view its classic 19th century grace and to spend a few moments reflecting upon the past and, perhaps, upon its impact upon our present and future. Photo by Debi Snyder

OYSTERVILLE — Rhythm and Blues artist Bradford Loomis is known for “marrying grit and melody to dig to the roots of American folklore and speak of the raw reality of the human condition.” The Historic Oysterville Church, built in 1892 and in use almost continuously since then, seems the perfect venue for his music and his mission. He will perform there Sunday, June 20, at the 3 p.m. Music Vespers Service.

Presiding over this sixth program of the 2025 season will be Pastor Steven Kovach with Sydney Stevens presenting the traditional “Oysterville Moment” — a story or anecdote about Oysterville’s colorful past. Ferrill Hornsby will be playing the organ for the congregational hymn-singing during which ushers Tucker Wachsmuth and Valerie Harrison will pass the collection baskets, the proceeds earmarked for the continuing upkeep and maintenance of the church.

The Sunday Vesper Services begin at 3 p.m. and the public is invited to “come as you are” to these free, inspirational music services which have been a hallmark of the Historic Oysterville Church for more than forty years. The Music Vespers series are sponsored by the Oysterville Restoration Foundation and organized by Sue and Bill Svendsen of the Performing Arts Center of Long Beach.