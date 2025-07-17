Long Beach Police Blotter – July 7-13 Published 12:07 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

July 7 — Caller had two Rad Rover bikes stolen from outside their motorhome during the night. The electric bikes (girl and boy) were locked with a cable to the steps of the motorhome. The cable had been cut sometime during the night. The bikes were purchased for $1,800 each. An officer received the serial numbers, and Benson’s by the Beach and Inn at the Sea were contacted for security footage. Benson’s camera doesn’t work, and Inn at the Sea will call back after looking at their cameras. The caller will be in Long Beach until July 9. The log will serve as a case report until the suspects are identified.

July 8 — Caller reported that yesterday two of his bikes were stolen from his property, and eight months ago a boat motor was stolen. An officer made phone contact with him, and he said the bikes were gray and orange, and were Northrock brand bikes. He also said they were worth about $400 each. He has video cameras but they were not connected to the Internet, so they were unable to record anything. The officer told him he would document everything.

There was a raccoon attacking the caller’s dogs, and would not leave the area. When the officer arrived on the scene, the caller showed the officer where the raccoon had run into some bushes. The officer told him there was not much he could do. The officer contacted Fish and Wildlife, but was advised they did not have an officer on duty in the area. The officer then spoke with a Fish and Wildlife officer from Forks, who recommended that they just stay away from the raccoon, and it should leave on its own. But if it didn’t, someone from Fish and Wildlife could set a live trap for it tomorrow morning.

Caller reported that her son’s dog attacked her dog. Two officers responded and contacted both the caller and her son, and both no longer wanted the pit bull in the house anymore. Her dog, Juliet, was outside with the officers, and was obviously injured. Juliet was covered in blood and open wounds could be seen in various spots. There was also blood on the porch where the officers were standing. They said they were already trying to get hold of someone from the animal clinic. One officer found a kennel for the dog, and the other had the son fill out the surrender dog portion of the law enforcement sheet. Then the son followed an officer to the Humane Society to surrender his dog.

July 9 — Caller stated that on July 2 and 3, he and his ex-girlfriend­ were involved in a physical altercation, during which both subjects sustained injuries. He advised the officer that the verbal argument was over him downloading the dating app Tinder. She­ allegedly tried taking his phone, and was unable to get it from him, and started breaking things and throwing his belongings away.

Then she brought some of her belongings outside, and that’s when she sort of “jumped” on him. He said that she was kicking and punching him, and also allegedly bit him on his left leg, and he said that he went to the hospital the night it happened.

When asked who started the physical altercation, he told the officer that she did. He showed the officer bruising and scratches on his stomach, and they were photographed. He stated that her being bruised would have likely have come from him trying to get his phone back and/or getting her off of him.

He showed the officer pictures of bruising on her arms she had sent him. The officer attempted to contact her at her workplace, and when he went there, she had a line of cars waiting for service, so he called her cell phone and left her a voicemail to call him back.

This incident was also reported to the Coast Guard commander at the time of the incident. When the officer asked him why he didn’t report it to the police then, he said he didn’t want anything to happen to her.

After speaking with another officer, they decided not to go forward with charges, but after speaking with the caller further, the first officer decided to assign a case number, and will forward the report to the prosecutor for a charging decision.

The caller came to the police department and got a copy of the log entry to provide to the court for a restraining order against the ex-girlfriend. He also told the officer that she texted him and told him she made an appointment to give her statement after work. No appointment with the police department has been made. The caller also advised the officer that the Coast Guard Investigative Service was going to investigate the incident, since he is a member. He was also given a Domestic Violence Packet.

The officer attempted to contact the ex-girlfriend again, and left another voicemail. He spoke with her later at her workplace.

July 10 — Caller stated that she believed two people moved into the building behind her, one male and one female with bags and a bike. She told them that they could not stay there, and needed to leave ASAP. They agreed to move along.

Nightshift: Please do extra patrols on these buildings. There were a lot of used foils and McDonald’s wrappers behind the generator that’s behind a fence.

July 11 — Caller said he dropped his wallet while switching pumps today, and someone stole it. His wallet contained money and debit cards inside. An officer spoke with the manager at the gas station, and she said there was a guy who was watching the caller, who went and picked up the wallet, threw it in his car, then pretended to get gas, and left shortly after.

The officer had her send him a photo she took, and she will be sending him the footage on Monday. The vehicle the male got out of was a red Ford. It matched the description of the subject in the footage from the gas station.

Two officers went to the suspect’s residence on Sandridge Road, and he was not home. The caller said if the suspect returns the wallet, the caller won’t press charges, but if he doesn’t, he will. The officers told him they would continue to try and contact the suspect to get his wallet back.

One of the officers spoke with the suspect, and he is returning the wallet within the hour to the office. The officer advised the on duty officers.

Caller stated that he had a deal with a subject to buy his 2003 Nissan Frontier a few months ago. The subject allegedly went to jail recently, and called and notified the caller’s father that the vehicle has been stolen during that time. The location of where the theft occurred is unknown. The vehicle has been entered into the Washington Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center as stolen as of July 11.

Caller stated that the stolen truck, Case No. 25-0099, had been found parked. Two officers arrived and located the vehicle. There were lots of people around, but no one could tell the officers how the truck arrived there. The caller arrived, and asked to have Long Beach Towing take the truck. They arrived and took the vehicle, and it was removed from the system. The officer gave the recovery the same case number as the initial stolen report, 25-0099.

July 12 — Assault: Two officers responded to Shoreview Drive for a report of a domestic violence incident between Whitney B. Rose and the victim. Rose was arrested for fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) as the primary aggressor.

Dayshift: Can you please go back to the residence and pick up the statement from the victim.

There was a report of a younger couple playing darts who approached a regular at the bar and offered to sell meth to them. An officer contacted a subject who works there, and he stated they had already left, and were not locals. He provided the officer with a copy of the male’s Washington ID card, as they have to provide that to the bar to get the darts to play. The male has felony (second-degree robbery) and misdemeanor warrant, as well as a suspended third-degree.

July 13 — Caller stated that someone damaged his bushes. It turned out to be his sister, who was trying to cut them back. The caller said we were no longer needed, and there were no problems.