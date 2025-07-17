Jail Bookings Published 12:06 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Dahlstrom, Genevieve E. — July 6, Raymond; disorderly conduct.

Delgado, Ildefonso O. — July 7, South Bend; knowingly possessing a controlled substance, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Hillstead, Andrew V. — July 4, Long Beach; holding for another agency.

Lansdell, Matthew E. — July 12, Raymond; interfering with a domestic violence report, fourth-degree assault.

Male Juvenile Offender — July 10, Grays Harbor Juvenile; two charges of probation violation.

McDonald, Erik W. — July 8, Tokeland; holding for tribal police.

Morehead, Jay T. — July 6, Long Beach; third-degree theft.

Pearson, Jason G. — July 9, Wahkiakum County; warrant for failure to comply (non-traffic), first-degree criminal trespassing, two charges of third-degree driving while license suspended, knowingly possessing a controlled substance.

Raitano Strabbing, Shane L. — July 4, Ocean Park; third-degree theft, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).

Rogers, Jeffrey D. — Jan. 11, South Bend; second-degree animal cruelty.

Rose, Whitney B. — July 5, Long Beach, July 12, Shoreview; two charges of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).

Smith, Earl R. — July 10, Frances; second-degree malicious mischief.

Williamson, Julia A. — July 8, Grayland; protection order violation.