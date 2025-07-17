Dispatch Reports – July 6-12 Published 12:11 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Long Beach Police Department

July 6 — Burglary: $1,725 was taken by a suspect who lives in Ocean Park. The money was in the caller’s trailer, in her purse by her bed. This happened yesterday around 5:30 p.m. The caller has a video of him.

Shoplifter: Caller reported that arms full of clothes, worth approximately $300, were stolen. The suspect had dark skin, was tall with black braided hair, and was wearing a black hoodie and a black hat. They were parked in a lot across the street in a red Chevy Silverado. The caller has the license plate number and a video.

Caller was under the impression that they did not have to listen to fireworks tonight. They would like to speak with an officer about this.

July 7 — Caller said there are people walking around the trailer park for the last half hour with red lights and flashlights.

Caller reported there was a prowler outside her bedroom window. She said she was trying to sleep, and he left. When asked who left, she said her friend who was staying the night. When asked what the emergency is, she said, “someone to watch my house.”

A 2006 blue Ford four-door quad cab truck and a 32-foot MPG ultra light camp trailer are parked at a site. The truck broke down, and the owner of the property is aware. While they were camping there, a male prowler came onto property. The caller requests that officers keep an eye on the vehicles until the caller can get back this weekend.

July 8 — Parking problem: There are three vehicles in a parking lot. One owner has been in contact with the caller. The others have been there a couple of days, and the caller would like to see about running license plates, and possibly having them towed or the owners contacted.

Caller thinks there is a possible phone scam in progress. A couple of guys, who are driving around in a gray 2020 Toyota pickup with a big push guard bumper, are giving away phones. There are two heavy-set guys in the front seat, and a chocolate Lab in the back seat. They have a club cab. They didn’t have any documentation.

Caller has a beach house in Long Beach that has had a couple of thefts, and they would like to talk to an officer about this. One theft occurred yesterday, a new bicycle, and one about eight months ago, a boat motor.

July 9 — Caller said, “he left now.” The male subject took off in his truck. The caller wants to talk to an officer because he was yelling at her. He is verbally abusive, but not physically abusive.

Threats: The caller and his ex-girlfriend are going through some stuff recently, getting into fights. She called him and said, “I don’t want you to be OK, you better lock your door when you sleep.” She is currently at work.

Caller was in a hit and run accident, and is trying to get the insurance information of the other person involved.

Intoxicated Person: Caller said their roommate is really drunk, and crisis help is enroute. She is half naked, and has bruises all over herself.

Caller asked Dispatch to deliver a message to a subject to contact the caller’s wife. There was a family emergency. When she’s sleeping, she turns the phone off.

Caller advised some idiot is lighting off fireworks on Sid Snyder Drive toward the beach, and then hung up. There was no answer on callback. It’s unknown if it was on the beach, or just west on Sid Snyder.

July 10 — There’s a civil dispute over a blue 2003 Nissan Frontier with a bike rack on top, running boards and a blue canopy. The caller said a friend of his parents came by a few months ago, wanting to buy the truck. The caller told him $500, but it needed work done. The caller gave the subject the key, and told him to work on it in his driveway. Now it’s missing.

July 11 — Caller wants to drop off a handgun at the Long Beach Police Department office. It belonged to a person with Alzheimer’s disease. The caller is available by phone.

Caller reported that two weapons, a Taurus Judge and a DSX45, both locked and loaded, were stolen yesterday. The caller wants his weapons back. (The title of the call was changed from “Theft” to “Domestic Violence.”)

There are five or so teenagers at the park after dark being loud. The caller advised it’s an ongoing issue.

July 12 — Caller said her roommate assaulted her. There are no weapons, and it happened a few minutes ago. The caller said her roommate slapped her in the face multiple times. Dispatch could hear a female yelling in the background about her wallet.

Caller read in the news that there are people in the bogs, and there is a bog behind the caller’s house. The caller hears suction noises from footsteps in the bog.

Agency assistance: Officers are en route to assist Fish & Wildlife and parks units for subjects poaching crabs.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A vehicle is driving slowly and erratically just north of Nemah. It’s a black 2008 Mercedes ML350.

Caller reported he hit someone’s mirror in Long Beach by the go-carts about 5 minutes ago. The caller was driving a black Ford F-150, and hit a large black truck with big mirrors. The caller went home to get his dad’s information, and when he came back, the truck was gone.

Overdose: Caller said their niece took a whole bunch of medication. The caller is not sure what she is on, but she can hardly walk, and is falling down. The niece is awake and breathing. She intentionally took the medication. She’s not violent, and no weapons are involved. She’s not responding normally, and the caller advised that when she is this bad, it’s when she gets suicidal.

Pacific County Sheriff’s Office

July 6 — Caller said her boyfriend has been drinking and is acting crazy. She would like an officer to come and talk to him. They have been trying to get him to go to bed for hours now.

Caller reported that the previous owner of the property is on scene, walking around behind the garage, and the caller has him on camera. The subject has been told by the caller that he cannot be there. The caller would like a call back when the deputy checks the property.

Disorderly conduct: Caller said she is still barricaded in the bedroom. The subject is still being disorderly. He has a spare key to her vehicle, and is refusing to give it back. The caller informed him she will not be giving him a ride back, and he has escalated his behavior since last night.

Caller was parked on the approach, and went for a walk. When he came back, there was some damage to his vehicle. The guy parked next to him told the caller that someone backed into his vehicle and took off. The caller is no longer at the approach, but would like to be contacted.

Unattended death: Caller went to check on a neighbor, and he’s deceased. He has been sick. He’s white and cold to touch, and beyond help.

Caller reported that a guy who is all drugged out or drunk, with his pants down below his knees, is laying in the middle of the road. He’s wearing a green coat. The caller has seen him walking up and down the road. He usually wears a sweatshirt

Criminal trespass: Caller advised there are “two crackheads” in a white travel trailer. There’s a white Dodge Ram 1500, but the caller can’t see the plate. It’s on a vacant lot across the street. They’ve been there about three hours, and they have started the vehicle.

A black Ford F-150, with a red stripe all the way around, is swerving and almost went off the road.

Caller reported her husband is verbally threatening her, but there are no weapons. They are currently separated, and the husband is located in the shop on the property.

A woman has been in the dumpsters since early this morning. She is a hoarder, and she has bags outside the dumpsters. She is literally inside the dumpster now. The caller does not know how long she has been inside. The caller would like to have someone check on her. She is making more of a mess.

There’s been a two vehicle head-on accident, and it’s blocking traffic. It’s unknown if there are injuries, but Dispatch can hear the subjects talking.

Criminal trespass: Caller said her ex-husband and a friend have been at her house on the beach all weekend. They are trespassing. The house is in both the caller’s and ex’s name, but she pays for it, and would like them removed. She was just advised that they returned to the house by the neighbor who watches the house.

A neighbor who lives up the street runs a scam, and is stealing cars with a loade. The caller just saw a car loader go by with a sedan on it. He is stashing vehicles on a friend’s property down the road. The caller is available by phone.

Caller said the neighbors are still lighting off fireworks, and would like a deputy to check the area. A deputy spoke to the caller, who said fireworks have been ongoing problem all day around Ocean Park.

Animal noise: A neighbor kid has dogs that are barking steadily, and he will not come out and quiet them down. The caller’s husband called over to the kid, but the kid is a hothead, so the caller does not want to try to make contact with him, but wants an officer to talk to him, and get the dogs to stop barking.

A young boy is home alone, and the caller was just advised that someone is trying to break into the apartment. They followed him home from the store.

The neighbor down the street is setting off fireworks for the second night in a row. The caller said they have set off about 10, ongoing for the last few minutes. The caller can see and hear them, but doesn’t want contact.

July 7 — Caller reported a one-vehicle accident. It’s a white Jeep, and the subject isn’t responding inside the vehicle. A neighbor is outside waiting for responders. The caller is not involved, and drove away after reporting the accident.

Suspicious person/circumstance: A red truck pulled out of the neighbor’s driveway without lights on. As soon as they left, the caller said he saw their car still there. He went outside and saw the garage door was open. While outside, he saw a car come by real slowly, and it pulled into the neighbor’s driveway. He called the neighbors and said their garage door is closed.

Open line: “Is this the pizza man?” A child playing with the phone said they want pepperoni pizza.

Caller advised people are going through a dumpster on the Bay Avenue approach. It looks lika a male and female are “setting up camp.”

Caller is being harassed by a subject who drives by the house screaming profanity and telling the caller, “you’ll get what’s corning to you.” The subject is usually in white Chevy older van. The caller worked for the subject two years ago, and has been happening since. This last occurred on Thursday. The caller is available by phone.

There is an abandoned vehicle. It’s a pickup truck with a canopy and expired plates. The windows are rolled down. It has been there for a couple of days.

Caller reported his son’s wallet was stolen from a campground over the weekend. He had to get a new ID and make a report. There is no suspect. The caller is available by phone.

Caller advised that subjects, one male and one female, are loading up bags of garbage from a dumpster and loading them onto her property. They are on foot. It’s unknown how long they have been there. The caller saw a Facebook post showing they were there yesterday, and would like to speak to an officer.

Abandoned vehicle: A white car has been on the street for months, and the caller stated that people are hitting his railroad ties while turning around. The caller wants the car marked for removal.

Unattended death: Caller found their friend deceased in bed. The friend is not moving, ice cold and has no pulse. They are beyond any help.

There was a crash notification from a black Toyota Corolla. The airbags deployed, and the caller is trapped. He advised that the vehicle is totaled, and he cannot get out of the vehicle. He said a vehicle ran a stop sign and T-boned him.

Caller wants to know what can be done about people putting stuff on her property.

Caller saw a truck pulling a trailer in bad condition around 3 p.m today. Now the trailer is dumped alongside the road.

Caller hit a wire with his trailer antenna, and it knocked the antenna to the ground. The wire was pulled from a nearby house. The caller is going to stay in the lane of travel so no one else comes through.

Caller reported that a male neighbor has been shooting a BB gun, and a BB just hit their house. The caller is worried about safety, and is available by phone. A deputy spoke to the caller regarding the ongoing issue with the neighbor shooting a BB gun.

Caller wanted to report a court order violation that occurred on Thursday, and is requesting a phone contact.

Agency assistance: The county is requested to respond to two intoxicated white males who are harassing two females and using racial slurs. There’s no description of what the males are wearing. The original caller would like to be contacted.

July 8 — Caller would like contact from an officer. She wonders if someone can come over while her ex gets his belongings. There are no orders for civil standby through the courts. Dispatch advised the caller they would let the first deputy available know to give her a call.

Welfare check: Caller tried to go into her friend’s residence, and the friend slammed her hand in the door repeatedly, and refused to let her inside. She saw her friend laying on the couch, and is worried about her. A male subject has been “putting hands on her.” The caller is available by phone. She is not staying on the scene, and refused aid.

A deputy advised he is out with a suspicious vehicle on an unknown logging road, 100 feet in. He found the vehicle, but there was no one around. He will check on it later in the day.

A 40-foot RV and two vehicles are illegally camping at the boat launch. There’s an untethered brown and white pit bull, and bags of cans laying around. The caller saw a subject with a medium build and dark hair at the site who has been there for the last 30 minutes. The caller left, and couldn’t use the site because of the subject.

Caller was driving and swerved, and hit a couple of mailboxes. She is not injured. The vehicle, a 2024 black Volkswagen, is not blocking traffic.

Burglary: This morning a friend phoned the caller saying they found a gas can with the caller’s name on it. The caller went to check his property, and the gas cap is off the fuel tank, and a gas can is missing. On the security camera, the caller saw a vehicle leave at 2:30 a.m. It’s a 2008-2009 Suburban/Tahoe or Chevy.

Caller is at the Canadian border and requests a welfare check on his brother, who is laying in bed after being diagnosed with bone cancer. It sounds like he needs to get to the hospital. His wife lives down the road, and she isn’t doing anything to help him.

Caller has a temporary restraining order against a subject. He is at the trailer now, and she wants him removed. He has not been physical and there are no weapons.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller just witnessed a motorcyclist fall off his bike. It looks like he wrecked. He did not hit anyone else.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller said a car hit a tree between Ilwaco and Chinook, and is on fire. The subjects are still inside. Medix has been advised.

Disorderly conduct: Caller reported there is a confrontational guest in the lobby. The subject was stealing water from his neighbor, and they shut the water off. He is there now demanding it be turned back on. He is escalating. No weapons are visible.

Caller requested a welfare check on their father. The caregiver showed up at his residence, and his driveway was re-paved. It was the same company that paved the driveway in the last five months. The caller’s father has dementia, and he was driven to a bank in Warrenton by a subject, and tried to get a $10,000 cashier’s check.

Caller reported ongoing issues with trespassers. They had a previous confrontation with the male subject, who lives in a travel trailer across the street. The subject is not on the property now, but the caller has camera footage. The caller can meet an officer in a blue Chevy truck. There’s poor cell phone service.

There’s a white Ford pickup that has been abandoned at the pull out. The bed is full of garbage and the tags have been expired for two years. The caller hasn’t seen anyone around it.

Caller was following a late model light brown or gray late model CRV that was weaving all over the road before it turned off. The caller couldn’t see who the driver was, and continued driving.

Animal welfare check: There is a dog inside a building. The caller is not sure there is a human inside taking care of the dog. It has been a couple of days now that the dog has been barking. The caller saw someone knocking on the door, but nobody answered.

There’s somebody outside the trailer park, and they have been stuck there for hours. The caller says she is unable to help them. The caller disconnected when Dispatch asked her name, and just said the man needs help.

Criminal trespass: Caller said there are three adults and about three kids on his property, and they are trying to camp. They have a gray Honda Pilot with a box on top. The vehicle has left, but the caller would like a phone call.

Shots fired: Caller reported that some idiot is shooting a gun, and it just hit a tree on the caller’s street, and it went through a good number of trees so he is shooting in the caller’s direction. The guy is at the place with tents, a gypsy-type place. The caller would like to be contacted.

July 9 — Caller said her husband is out of control, and she wants someone to come and talk to him. He threw a purse at her head, and put out a cigarette near her, and many other things.

Someone trespassed at a property. The caller said they have a tent, sleeping bags, and ATV and paraphernalia. No one is there now. The caller requested to be contacted.

Yesterday the caller noticed that his blue 2006 Trail Blazer is gone. There are no suspects. The caller is at the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, but he is going back to Lewis County because he isn’t supposed to leave there.

Caller wants to report a narcotics dealer, and would like a call from an officer.

Caller reported a subject in white Dodge truck, towing an RV, is parked alongside the road, dumping stuff on the roadside. They had just been kicked off some property, and are possibly doing drugs. They have been there for 20 minutes.

Caller said a subject was supposed to be doing work for them. He took the money and hasn’t done any work. He is not returning calls.

Vandalism: Caller reported the bridge between North Valley and Upper Naselle Roads

is being spray painted. There are no suspects. This occurred within the last two weeks.

The caller’s neighbor is dropping stuff off in his yard, and he wants an officer to have them stop.

Caller reported that a white pickup truck has been there since before the Fourth of July. There was another vehicle there today. It’s unknown who owns it and it’s an unknown license plate. The caller hasn’t seen anyone, only knows that a vehicle stopped by it today.

An inmate received a message that someone broke into the house last night, and they requested contact from an officer. An officer responded and said there were no signs of burglary. The door handle seemed to have worked its way loose.

Parking problem: Caller advised she has people parking in their parking lot, then leaving for hours. She wants to know what she can do about it. She said it’s not a problem today but it is a continuing problem. She is available by phone.

Caller said a neighbor is trying to claim the caller’s property as her own, and has put up signs. The caller doesn’t want to take them down without speaking to an officer first.

Caller is having problems with people lurking around, and sees someone parked by the garage. They want someone to check and see. It’s possibly a white truck with an unknown plate. The caller hasn’t seen anybody, but they have things in the garage that could be stolen. The caller wants someone to go by and check it out, and is requesting a phone contact.

There is a pickup truck and a trailer parked, and it looks like there is a power cord corning from the trailer that goes under a fence and is plugged into someone else’s power. The caller said it’s a white Dodge with a 24-foot trailer on the back.

Caller reported there are fireworks being set off to the east. They have heard three big blasts.

Caller advised there are two dogs possibly abandoned in an apartment. The caller hasn’t seen anyone around, and has heard them on and off for the last two months. It sounds like they are in distress/howling.

Shots fired: Caller said there is rapid-fire shooting. An officer responded and noted it’s an ongoing dispute with the neighbors, and there were no current gun shots when the officer arrived in the area.

Caller has a friend who bumped a stop sign and didn’t knock it over, and there’s no damage to the sign. The caller wants to know what happens now, and is available by phone.

Criminal trespass: An RV is trying to camp in the caller’s parking lot. They are stating they have permission to camp there. The caller needs a deputy, they are getting angry.

Caller said a subject in a Chevy SUV with a utility trailer is acting strange and possibly doing drugs. He keeps walking around the caller’s property.

July 10 — Caller said the neighbor spray painted the front of his building. It happened just now. The neighbor was evicted by the caller, and the caller has been having issues with him. The caller would like to be contacted.

There was a grey Silverado involved in a one-vehicle rollover into a ditch. There are no injuries, the car is not blocking traffic, and no one is trapped in the vehicle. The woman is out and running around.

Caller requested a welfare check on a friend who didn’t seem to be in a good mental state when the caller was there. The caller left about two hours ago, and the friend seemed depressed.

Unattended death: Caller reported finding their father in his room bloated and beyond help. He was not on hospice.

Caller reported that someone tried to gain entry on May 27. There’s damage around door the door. They were unable to gain entry into the home, and nothing was taken. The caller would like to be contacted.

Vandalism: Caller said there are five people destroying the caller’s bushes outside. They are dressed in all black,

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller advised there is a motorhome that looks abandoned. The door is wide open, and has been like that overnight.

Civil dispute: Caller reported a subject is threatening via text to take his truck, a 2003 red Ford F-250. The caller stated she sold him the vehicle approximately one year ago, and he is still making payments. He has the bill of sale, but she wants more money or she will take the truck back.

There is an active trespasser in a gray Isuzu suv with a trailer. The caller only sees one person. They are there with a trailer to dump stuff. It is an ongoing issue. The caller has them blocked, and is parked right in front of their vehicle.

July 11 — Caller said he is driving towards Chinook, and there is someone in red and black clothing on a sport bike, driving like nothing else matters, speeding and passing people.

Caller is having issues with a subject again, and said he’s trying to provoke a fight. He’s standing on the property line, saying stuff and won’t leave. An officer responded by phone and reported that no crime was committed and no threats were made.

Welfare check: Caller “needs to see deputy Mac.” He said he was passed up for an unknown amount of time, and his face has wounds that hurt. He doesn’t know what happened, but thinks some people attacked him and hit him in the head.

Caller reported there was a male in the bathroom for about 20 minutes, moving things around and making lots of noise. He was a white or slightly hispanic male with short dark hair, wearing a dark shirt and black jeans.

Caller said that in the past week her husband’s recording studio went missing. A subject lives at the caller’s house, and had it buried under a pile of clothing. The caller retrieved it, and requested a phone contact.

Two females pulled up to the caller’s driveway in a pickup truck, possibly red or brown, and trash was dumped all over their property. The caller demanded they come clean it up or the police will be called.

Caller had a subject the caller thinks is dangerous show up at his house. She is no longer there. The caller advised she used to be a mental institution, and wants to know what to do.

A woman is sleeping in a silver four-door sedan that is outside the caller’s house. Several people were in and out of the car all day. He also stated that the car was towed earlier today, and the woman drove it back.

Caller wants an officer to come there, a subject has changed the locks. He says he lives there.

She called back and said it’s the ex who is in the house, taking her children’s playstation.

Citizen assist: Caller said a neighbor has an order against her, and she can’t return to her residence. Her dog has been inside for three days by itself, and she wants to talk to a deputy about getting her dog. She is at the North County Sheriff’s office for contact.

Caller reported their father came in yelling at a sibling and taking everything out of the house. Dispatch can hear the sister and father yelling. The mother is not home, only the two siblings. Caller now locked the door, and the father is outside.