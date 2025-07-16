Hospital foundation invites golfers to sign up Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Ocean Beach Health Foundation will host a golf tournament called “Tee Up for Health.” It will be held Friday, Aug. 1 at the Peninsula Golf Course in Long Beach.

Organizers say the event brings together community members, visitors, businesses and supporters for a day of friendly competition, prizes, and philanthropy, all in support of women’s and children’s health services.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. with breakfast items and mulligans available for purchase. The shotgun start is at 10 a.m. The tournament follows a two-person scramble format, and all skill levels are welcome. Players can compete in a variety of contests, including a marshmallow drive, longest drive, closest to the hole.

There is also a hole-in-one challenge featuring a $10,000 prize. USGA rules apply and an official witness is required.

Entry is $100 per person, which includes:

• 18 holes of golf;

• A barbecue buffet and post-round awards ceremony;

• Chances to win great prizes;

• Event visor and swag bag;

• Golf cart access (this is first come, first serve; rental fee is $20)

Only 72 spots are available, so early registration is encouraged.

Proceeds from the tournament support Ocean Beach Health’s medical care for women and children.

“Our annual golf tournament is not only a great day on the course, it’s a meaningful way to give back,” said Sally Macy, president of the Ocean Beach Health Foundation. “Every swing helps strengthen our mission to improve health care for the citizens of our community.”

Registration forms are available at Peninsula Golf Course and can be downloaded at www.OceanBeachHealth.com/Foundation. The deadline is July 18.

The Foundation seeks to improve health care in South Pacific County by managing charitable contributions, supporting projects like the tournament and promoting community health education. To date, it has raised more than $1.1 million.