GOP lawmakers plan town halls Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

CUTLINE: Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, and Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet.

OLYMPIA — Lawmakers from Southwest Washington’s 19th Legislative District will hold town hall meetings over the coming weeks in Long Beach, Longview and Aberdeen.

Sen. Jeff Wilson and Reps. Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire will meet with constituents to discuss the just-finished 2025 legislative session, as well as emerging issues that will be considered next year. The meetings are open to the public and offer an opportunity for Southwest Washington residents to ask questions and speak up about issues before the Legislature.

The meetings are:

• Long Beach: Saturday, July 19, 10 a.m. to noon, Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Rd.

• Longview: Saturday, July 26, 10 a.m. to noon, Lower Columbia College, 1600 Maple St., Health and Science Bldg., Rm 101.

• Aberdeen: Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. to noon, Rotary Log Pavilion, Morrison Riverfront Park, 1401 Sargent Blvd.

According to a statement from the three lawmakers, who serve as members of the minority party in Olympia:

They will discuss important developments from this year’s session. “These include passage of the largest tax increase in Washington state history, a total of $14.15 billion, as well as an ominous revenue forecast indicating the budget may already be out of balance. The June forecast from state economists reduced projections by $720 million, leaving the state with $2 million in reserve, a cushion of just 0.002 percent in a budget of $77.9 billion. Because majority lawmakers failed to allocate money for legal settlements, currently running a half-billion dollars a year, the Legislature is likely to face another deficit next year and can expect pressure to raise taxes still further.”

Additional issues emerging from this year’s session, the Republicans say, include a new law that reduces parental rights in public education, reversing portions of an expansive initiative from the people passed into law last year. Other controversial bills passed this year include measures imposing rent control, granting unemployment benefits to striking workers and mandating state permits before firearms can be purchased.