Community Events Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

South Pacific County Technical Rescue fundraiser

The Long Beach Elks Lodge No 1937 at 110 Pacific Ave., in Long Beach will host a fundraiser for South Pacific County Technical Rescue, a volunteer organization whose members respond to ocean and cliff rescues. Tickets for the 4 p.m. July 19 event are $23.18 on www.eventbrite.com. The event will include appetizers, drinks, a silent auction and a “raise the paddle” program.

PAPA presents “Into the Woods”

FORT COLUMBIA — Join the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists, PAPA, for an adventure “Into The Woods” weekends through Aug. 10 — Fridays 7 p.m., Saturdays 7 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m. No Discover Pass required when attending this event. Tickets available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park (open seating only) and online at Papatheater.com (all seating options). More information at papatheater.com.

Bear River Archers annual 3D Trophy Shoot

LONG BEACH — Come join Bear River Archers annual 3D Trophy Shoot at the Bear River Archers range in Long Beach on Saturday, July 19, and Sunday, July 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the cost is $15 for one day or $20 for both days, cash only. You must provide your own equipment. The club will have five classes/categories, including Kids, Womens, Traditional (Recurve), Hunter (open), and Freestyle (lenses, rangefinders, etc). Lunch will be available for purchase starting at 11 a.m., cash only. Also, if you just want to learn more about archery or try out some different bows, come on down to the range as the club will have several for you to try out, with experienced archers on hand to teach you how to shoot! Questions? Contact Arnie at 573-308-6952 or Mike at 360-431-4407 or email bearriverarcherslbwa@gmail.com.

Author Jan Bono plans July 26 booksigning

LONG BEACH — A book release party for “The Freedom of the Day: Everyday Silver Linings” by Long Beach author Jan Bono will be at the BOLD Gallery, 711 N. Pacific Ave, in Long Beach 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26. Books will be on sale for $25, cash only. A free poetry chapbook will be given for every beverage bought at BOLD during the event.

Ilwaco High School annual alumni picnic

LONG BEACH — The Ilwaco High School annual alumni picnic — the 33rd in this tradition — is set for Saturday, Aug. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cranberry Museum, 2907 Pioneer Road, Long Beach. The IHS band and boosters will be serving a hamburger/hot dog meal during the reunion to raise funds for the band — $677 was generated last year.

Registration opens for Great Columbia Crossing

Registration is now open for the 2025 Great Columbia Crossing 10K Run/Walk across the Astoria Bridge, which takes place Oct. 12. Event participants must pre-register for the event to participate. The cost to register is $50, which goes up to $55 on Sept. 3. The race caps at 3,500 in-person participants. Registration includes a race bib with chip timing, free parking in Astoria and the Port of Chinook, with shuttle bus service to the start of the race at the Dismal Nitch Rest Area. Registration includes finish-line refreshments and water, and 5-10 Clam Bucks. Custom-designed 2025 finisher medals will be handed out on race day at the finish line. For details, and to register, go to tinyurl.com/25ColumbiaCrossing.

Send community event notices to edior@chinookobserver.com, and see many additional listings in our Coast Weekend entertainment guide each week.