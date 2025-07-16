Average local wage topped $50K in 2024 Published 2:03 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The average yearly income for workers in Pacific County eclipsed $50,000 for the first time last year, according to new figures from the Washington State Employment Security Department.

According to preliminary data compiled by the state agency, the average annual wage in the county rose to $50,247 in 2024, up 6.6% from $47,089 in 2023 and continuing a multi-year trend of solid wage growth in one of the state’s poorest counties.

The wage gains in the county more than doubled the 3.1% inflation rate that the five Pacific Coast states — Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii — experienced in 2024 compared to 2023, meaning the growth in wages outpaced the increased costs of goods and services over the same period.

Despite the growth, Pacific County still ranked 37th out of Washington’s 39 counties in average annual income, better than only neighboring Wahkiakum County and Okanogan County in the north central part of the state. In 2019, prior to the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, the average yearly wage in the county of $38,113 ranked 38th in the state.

ESD’s data is based on lagging quarterly employment and wage data from tax forms that employers are required to submit. The figures show that more than $327 million was paid out to Pacific County workers in 2024, up from the nearly $309 million in 2023.

Every major local industry saw its wage rise last year, with white-collar workers seeing the biggest growth. The average wage for the finance and insurance workforce — just over 150 people countywide — increased by 10.8% year-over-year, from $64,485 in 2023 to $71,460 in 2024. The average wage rose by 24.1%, from $58,636 to $72,753, for those working in professional, scientific or technical services.

Blue-collar workers experienced solid wage gains as well last year, with the average wage among construction workers increasing by 7.3%, from $46,302 to $49,691. Pay for the average worker in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector went up by 7.7%, from $44,787 to $48,222, while the manufacturing wage grew from $50,875 to $53,675 — an increase of 5.5%

Among the local service industries, the retail workforce saw its average wage grow by 7.4% in 2024, from $34,388 to $36,927. The wage for health care and social assistance workers increased by 8.3%, from $40,388 to $43,760. Wage growth was slower, at 4.6%, for those working in the likes of hotels, motels, restaurants and bars, increasing from $24,993 to $26,144.

Workers in the county’s large public sector, comprising those working for local, state and federal governments, also saw its average wage grow by a more muted 4.6%. Pay for those working for local governments — which includes the county, cities and junior taxing districts and accounts for about 90% of the public workforce — increased by 4.1%.