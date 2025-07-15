Wiegardt shares talents: outdoors and in: Artist helps others to ‘reach new boundaries’ Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Eric Wiegardt delights in teaching watercolor classes and has traveled the United States and overseas to encourage the artistic talents of his students. The waterfront in Ilwaco offers some scenic vistas that are ideal for painting classes led by Eric Wiegardt. The boatyards of the Long Beach Peninsula offer some sights that appeal to the painter's eye. Wiegardt studied engineering in his early years, but his career shifted to another kind of drawing board. Eric Wiegardt of Ocean Park enjoys the plein air techniques.

OCEAN PARK — Master watercolorist Eric Wiegardt could have been a fourth-generation oyster farmer on the Long Beach Peninsula.

Instead, he pursued engineering and art, and since 1985 he has been operating a studio and gallery based in his grandfather’s home along Bay Avenue in Ocean Park.

“I like the hunting and the fishing and the clamming, and I like the outdoors and the beach,” he said.

It was then natural for him to return to the place of his deep roots.

Thousands of Wiegardt’s paintings have been shown throughout the U.S. and China, and collected worldwide. A recipient of high honors from the American Watercolor Society, Wiegardt has also been teaching his signature style to myriad artists.

“My style of painting is nothing that I set out to pursue, it just kind of landed that way,” he said.

According to his website, more than 5,000 watercolorists have taken his workshops, stateside and abroad.

Bold painting style

What differentiates Wiegardt is his painting style and instruction.

“It’s a bold, aggressive, what a lot of people say loose approach to watercolor painting,” he said, adding the style contrasts with the more common tight and controlled styles. “I like to think that my instruction helps students to reach new boundaries in their own work.”

One of Wiegardt’s signature classes is an all-day plein art workshop on the Long Beach Peninsula, which he has been holding annually for years.

“We go to four or five different locations around the Peninsula and paint,” he said, with the places showcasing the area’s diverse coastal beauty, according to the workshop description, “from sweeping ocean vistas to charming maritime scenes.” In case of rain the workshop moves indoors.

First, Wiegardt does a demonstration for the students. “I give them an idea, a concept, or a design that can help them with their paintings,” he said. “The main idea of the workshop is to show how to be aggressive with painting and finish in an hour, hour and a half.”

The 12-15 students then paint under his guidance. The process repeats after a lunch break, and at the end the participants critique each other’s works.

Students of varying levels of experience come from all over the country. Some continue painting and even compete in international shows, Wiegardt said.

“Beginners are welcome, as long as they don’t compare themselves to people who have been painting for a while,” Wiegardt said.

Classes offered

Having taught for decades, he has built a national reputation and a clientele. In recent years, Wiegardt has shifted from teaching for hire at different organizations to offering his own workshops and classes. Upcoming plein air workshops take him to Kona, Hawaii and Monterrey, California. He also offers online classes and critiques.

More information about Wiegardt’s workshops and how to sign up is at his website, ericwiegardt.com.

MORE INFORMATION

Eric Wiegardt watercolor class

Plein Air in Long Beach

July 22 to July 25

Sessions 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, various outdoor locations

Register at www.ericwiegardt.com