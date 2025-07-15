Motorcycle rider Lifeflighted following crash Published 1:57 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

A motorcycle rider was transported by LifeFlight to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver on July 8 following a crash on U.S. 101 between mileposts 24 and 25.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Kenneth M. Gack, 55, of Lake Stevens, was heading southbound on a 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide FLX when he went off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Gack was transported by LifeFlight in unspecified condition, and his current condition remains unknown.

The collision is still under investigation and has been preliminarily ruled as “speeds too fast.” Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be involved in the crash, and Gack was wearing a helmet.