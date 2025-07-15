Guest Column: Strengthening local health care in difficult times Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Ocean Beach Hospital needs local support now more than ever.

It will come as no surprise that the cost and funding of health care in our country is a broad and complex topic. Rather than get lost in that complexity, my goal today is to focus on rural health care as it applies to our community and, especially, Ocean Beach Health (OBH; the organization formerly known as Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics).

Funding any health service, especially a rural health operation, relies on multiple sources ranging from payment by patients to private insurance reimbursements to funding from federal Medicare and Medicaid-supported programs (like Washington’s Apple Health program). Stable financial operations for a rural health service rely heavily on consistent, predictable support from all these sources.

The major challenges are that those federal funds are now being impacted. Previously approved funds are in jeopardy, followed by cuts in 2026 and even deeper cuts in 2027 due to Medicaid and other changes (as recently enacted in House Resolution #1).

Ocean Beach Health leadership is to be commended for not waiting to address these new challenges, as they assess options for change, establish redirection as needed and implement actions that will lead to a stable future.

There’s no doubt this planning process will be difficult and may well result in modifying certain services, even as new services may be initiated. I don’t envy them this daunting task, but I am confident in their judgment and that the health care needs of our community will ALWAYS come first.

Given all this, I believe Ocean Beach Health:

— Provides high quality health care close to home.

— Manages funds and other resources carefully and thoughtfully.

— Will take actions needed to be best positioned for the future.

— Remains a solid and essential investment for our community.

I know having health care services close to home improves the quality of life of our residents and visitors alike. In addition, the two hundred plus OBH staff members have a major economic impact on our local economy and businesses.

I fully support Ocean Beach Health and encourage everyone to take full advantage of the excellent range of services provided by Ocean Beach Health and its compassionate, exceptional providers and staff.



— Interested in knowing more about OBH services? Check out Ocean Beach Health website at oceanbeachhealth.com/departments.

— Want to help support OBH? Check out the Ocean Beach Health Foundation website at oceanbeachhealth.com/foundation.