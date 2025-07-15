Animal Shelter Report: Featured pets of the week — Potato and Bartholomew Published 1:39 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Come meet Potato, a young and affectionate pittie mix. Bartholomew is all cheeks and charm.

Meet Potato

Looking for a compact cutie with a huge heart? Meet Potato, a young and affectionate pittie mix who’s ready to bring big love into your life!

Potato may be small in size, but he’s full of personality. This little lovebug is super sweet and adores human attention, he’s the kind of dog who will happily lean into your legs for extra cuddles. He’s also got some pep in his step! Potato is enthusiastic on the leash and always excited for an adventure, even if it’s just a walk around the block.

Whether you’re looking for a cuddle buddy on the couch or a cheerful sidekick on daily strolls, Potato’s got you covered. His petite size makes him perfect for any home. He is likely to do well with another dog. Come meet Potato, you’ll fall in love faster than you can say “sweet spud”!

Meet Bartholomew

Bart is a 7-year-old orange tabby who’s all cheeks and charm. With his big frame and soft, round face, Bartholomew is the kind of cat who makes you stop and say, “Well hello, handsome.” He loves pets, companionship, and will reward your attention with the most adorable trill-meow you’ve ever heard.

Bartholomew prefers a calm, quiet home where he can be your one and only, he is absolutely not a fan of other cats, thank you very much. But with a warm lap and a little conversation (especially over dinner), he’ll be your devoted companion for life.

Come meet Bartholomew and see if he’s the missing piece in your life.

You can apply to meet either Potato or Bartholomew at www.beachpets.com/adopt/

We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.

View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.