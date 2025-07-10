USFWS continues Long Island hike tradition Published 2:18 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Participants in a previous Long Island trip board the barge for visit to the famous ancient cedar grove and other natural assets.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge are hosting a free guided hike to Long Island on Saturday, July 26.

It’s a visit to the largest estuarine island on the Pacific Coast. Accessible only by boat, Long Island is part of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge and is home to the Don Bonker Cedar Grove Trail. The trail winds through coastal temperate rainforest and features an ancient grove of western red cedars, some almost 1,000 years old.

People who register for this event meet at 3888 US-101 north of mile marker 24 on U.S. Highway 101 at 1:30 p.m. to check in and board a barge owned and operated by USFWS for a 2:15 departure. After a 45-minute ride, hikers reach the island where guides will lead groups to the old-growth cedar grove.

The hike is two miles round trip and rated as moderate to difficult in some areas due to uneven terrain and exposed roots. Participants will return on the barge to Cutthroat Creek by 6:15 p.m.

While on the barge all participants must wear a Personal flotation device (PFD). If you do not have a PFD, one will be provided. Organizers recommend wearing all-weather clothing and appropriate footwear and bringing water, snacks, binoculars, a camera, and insect repellant. If weather or other conditions require organizers to cancel this event, they will notify registered attendees as soon as possible via email or phone.

Registration is required for this free event and space is limited. Register at friendsofwillaparefuge.org/Events.