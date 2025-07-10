Lions Clubs give bikes to local kids Published 1:33 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

1/7 Swipe or click to see more 2/7 Swipe or click to see more 3/7 Swipe or click to see more 4/7 Swipe or click to see more 5/7 Swipe or click to see more 6/7 Swipe or click to see more 7/7 Swipe or click to see more

Long Beach Peninsula — Kids on the Long Beach Peninsula have an exciting reason to smile this summer, thanks to a special collaboration between the Aberdeen Lions Club and the Peninsula Lions Club. On Wednesday, July 2nd, 29 refurbished bicycles were given away to local youth, ensuring that these kids will enjoy the freedom and joy that comes with riding a bike.

The bikes were donated by the Aberdeen Lions Club, who oversee the “Bicycles from Heaven” program. This long-running initiative collects discarded and used bicycles, then partners with the Stafford Creek Correction Center where a dedicated team of offenders refurbish them to “like new” condition—repairing and painting each bike with care and purpose. The result: reliable, safe, and attractive bicycles ready to ride.

This year, the Aberdeen Lions had an excess of bikes and generously offered them to the Peninsula Lions Club, who worked with local partners to identify deserving children and schedule pickup. Elly Rosaire, from the OBSD Family Community Recourse Center, contacted families to see if their children needed a bicycle. Additionally, Elly contacted the Ilwaco Fire Department, who graciously fitted and provided helmets for all the children who received bikes.

“This was a wonderful event. We are so grateful for the Aberdeen Lions’ incredible program and their willingness to share these bicycles with our local families” said Debbie Mansell from the Peninsula Lions Club

Since its inception, the “Bicycles from Heaven” program has distributed over 3,500 bikes, turning what was once discarded into a symbol of opportunity and joy.