Letters to the Editor

Still time to change course on Ukraine

As of this writing, President Trump’s words currently show admiration for Ukraine and for its leader.

However, last week’s news reports show the Trump Administration has cut off Ukraine’s access to defensive weapons which are made only in the USA, and for which Ukraine and Europe are willing to pay.

President Trump’s actions — always the true test of character — belie his words.

This is a time to trust experienced security experts, and to do what’s right for our country’s future.

Perhaps there is still time to change course, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — which threatens much greater harm to freedom, democracy, and American security — has become completely irreversible.

DAVE CUNDIFF

Ilwaco

How long before gringos flee to Mexico?

Years ago I stood with a friend on the bridge over the Rio Grande between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua.

While watching the river flow beneath us, my friend asked, “What do you think this will look like when the gringos start fleeing to Mexico?” The possibility had not occurred to me.

El Paso has its back to the river: backsides of warehouses and retail businesses. Ciudad Juarez faces the river: houses with garden patios and tarpaper shacks. At the time, women washed clothes in the river, singing ranchera songs in harmony.

Today, we have Trump’s Wall. There are still migrants fleeing dangerous places seeking a better life in our country; fewer and fewer are Mexicans. Mexico is booming: global trade and industry, an international financial system which bypasses the dollar and the arbitrary demands of the U.S. and its irascible president.

If we are devolving into a Christian version of Afghanistan, why should anyone come here, and why should anyone stay? Trump’s wall, then, is not to keep migrants out, but to keep Americans in.

I still have no answer to my friend’s question. We’re not in that situation yet, and if we can learn to collaborate instead of dominate, we may avoid it. Dios quiere.

JOHN NICOL

Rosburg

Tsunami towers are not needed

On June 21 I sent an email to the five school board members and the superintendent containing the first five questions below. Only one person showed me the courtesy of a reply. Unfortunately, he did not have the answers.

1) Will the towers be open 24/7? If so, they will be unique tourist attractions.

2) If they are locked, which person(s) will have the “keys.” Will they live near the towers?

3) Will the persons with the keys be armed to prevent the “wrong” people from entering these taxpayer funded buildings? I understand these towers are meant for school children & school staff, and not parents or other residents.

4) If the number of kids & staff exceeds the tower’s capacity, who will decide who gets in and who doesn’t?

5) Since these will be situated near schools, does that mean kids who are too young to go to school will be excluded from entering the towers before the Tsunami arrives?

6) The Ocean Park tower will be located between the pickle ball court and the post office on Pacific Avenue. Who owns this property? Will the school district invoke eminent domain and confiscate it?

I can’t shake the feeling that OUR money is being funneled to donors, friends and relatives of politicians and bureaucrats for ugly buildings that will never be used. I am not referring to school board members. The cronies who receive this largess are connected to politicians and bureaucrats at the state level.

DIANE L. GRUBER

Oysterville

Join the fight for rural healthcare

As a longtime member of this community and current Chair of the Board of Commissioners at Ocean Beach Health, I feel an obligation to speak plainly about a serious threat to the future of local healthcare.

A bill now in the House of Representatives would dramatically cut Medicaid funding. That might sound like a policy debate happening far from here—but its effects would land directly on our doorstep. At Ocean Beach Health, 80% of the patients we serve rely on Medicare or Medicaid. These are working families, seniors on fixed incomes, young parents, and neighbors who need care they can count on, close to home.

If this reconciliation bill becomes law, Ocean Beach Health could lose an estimated 40% of our revenue due to Medicaid reductions. That’s not sustainable. Essential services like emergency care, medical clinics, surgery, imaging, and lab work would be at serious risk. And we wouldn’t be the only ones—hospitals across Washington are sounding the alarm.

We’ve seen too many rural hospitals close in recent years. The consequences are devastating—not just for patients who have to travel farther for care, but for entire communities that lose jobs, stability, and peace of mind.

Ocean Beach Health has been working hard to grow and improve. With deep gratitude, we thank the voters of South Pacific County for passing the capital facilities bond that is funding much-needed renovations and expansions. Your support has given us momentum—but even that cannot protect us from sweeping federal cuts.

So what can we do?

We can speak up.

I urge you to contact your representative in Congress and tell them rural communities like ours cannot absorb these cuts. Ask them to protect Medicaid, safeguard rural healthcare, and oppose the bill as it’s currently written.

We can also show up.

Use your local hospital and clinics when you need care. Before driving out of town, call us to ask if the service you need is available here. Many times, it is—and using local care helps keep it here.

And if you’re able to give, the Ocean Beach Health Foundation has established funds to support OBH and build toward long-term stability through its endowment.

Healthcare shouldn’t be political. It should be local, reliable, and compassionate. That’s what we fight for every day. And now, we ask you to fight for it, too.

NANCY GORCHE

Chair of the Board of Commissioners, Public Hospital District 3 of Pacific County (Ocean Beach Health)

EDITOR’S NOTE: The federal legislation referred to in this letter was enacted, however local advocacy still needed to mitigate the harm.

Surfside Scramble for Scholars appreciates donors

Surfside’s 13th Annual Scramble for Scholarships for Ilwaco HS Seniors on June 7, 2025 was a huge success. Many thanks to our volunteers, the 71 golfers who came out that day, the many hole sponsors and raffle donations allowing us to support scholarships to Ilwaco HS graduating seniors!

We could not do it without community support.

SURFSIDE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION